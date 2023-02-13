"What in the illuminati is going on": Jack Harlow Doritos Triangle commercial sparks hilarious memes

American rapper Jack Harlow sparked hilarious memes online after his Super Bowl advertisement alongside Elton John went viral.

On February 12, 2023, the 24-year-old star appeared in a Doritos commercial while the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs were up against each other in Glendale, Arizona.

Harlow and John, along with Missy Elliott, Sway Calloway, and Heather B, starred alongside each other in the chip company's ad that lasted for one minute 30 seconds and sparked funny responses from netizens. A Twitter user, @AliKatV_, wrote:

"Bro what in the illuminati is going on with that jack harlow commercial...."

A @AliKatV_ Bro what in the illuminati is going on with that jack harlow commercial…. Bro what in the illuminati is going on with that jack harlow commercial…. https://t.co/gtISX9Xa00

Jack Harlow's Doritos Super Bowl commercial sees him starting a trend of triangles worldwide

The ad starts with Jack Harlow standing in a recording room, struggling to find the apt tune for a song he's working on. He says:

“I just need to try something new.”

When Missy Elliot, who also made a brief appearance in the ad, questions his decision, he spots a triangle across the room and stares at it like a muse. He tells her:

“I gotta do me, Missy.”

The scene then cuts to Jack performing at a concert when he suddenly rises to stardom. The montage also shows him teaching triangles to students in a class, signing fans' triangles and starting a trend of triangles all over the world.

However, at the end of the commercial, Harlow is seen attending an award function where he is anticipating bagging the Triangle Player of the Year award. However, he loses it to Elton John, who is seen on stage playing a giant triangle instead of a piano.

After Jack Harlow's triangle Doritos ad went viral, Twitteratis reacted to it hilariously. Several fans shared memes and gifs of the singer expressing their admiration for him, while others jokingly accused him of propagating an illuminati conspiracy on national television.

Blake Garman @FrostedBlakes34 Jack Harlow becoming a triangle musician after doing a Doritos commercial Jack Harlow becoming a triangle musician after doing a Doritos commercial https://t.co/3YULbtqzFN

SΞAN @Seanlofficial The funny thing is I would actually pay money to see Jack Harlow play the triangle #SuperBowl The funny thing is I would actually pay money to see Jack Harlow play the triangle #SuperBowl https://t.co/YPNTUu3Rqn

Emily Lindsey @emilylindsey98 If my twin brother jack Harlow starts playing triangle.. If my twin brother jack Harlow starts playing triangle.. https://t.co/6LhHkGgsLL

D @danaemcg Omg the Jack Harlow triangle commercial is the STUFF OF DREAMS Omg the Jack Harlow triangle commercial is the STUFF OF DREAMS 😭😭😭

BubbaIce_0 @0Bubbaice All the conspiracy theorists seeing @jackharlow and triangles in the same commercial. All the conspiracy theorists seeing @jackharlow and triangles in the same commercial. 😂 https://t.co/jyrDk1fDIU

As per Just Jared, Jack Harlow commented on the making of the Doritos' Super Bowl commercial, stating:

“I think when I saw the edit, when it came back and I was like, ‘Wow.’ At that point it was a fully painted picture for me. You do the bits and pieces, you put in the work, you do the shooting, and you can kind of put a vision in your head. But when that first edit comes back and you see the vision manifested, you’re like ‘Wow, this is it right here.’”

On what people should take away from this ad, the First Class rapper said:

“It’s sick, especially once you feel like you’ve established maybe what your natural persona or energy is in the world, to then shape shift is definitely thrilling to show there’s more to you than maybe everyone has experienced. It’s a really good feeling.”

Doritos was not the only Super Bowl ad that made headlines. PopCorners also aired an ad that featured Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, and Raymond Cruz playing their famed characters from Breaking Bad to promote the brand.

