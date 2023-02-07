"Completely different person": Missy Elliott's weight loss journey explored as transformation leaves netizens stunned 

American rapper and songwriter Missy Elliott’s appearance at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 5, left fans in a daze. They regarded the hip-hop star’s dramatic weight loss as her aging backward.

Although the rapper graced the stage in her signature baggy attire, viewers could still figure out her transformation. One user, @_chxanel wrote on Twitter:

"Missy Elliot looks like a completely different person since she lost weight omg"

alize’ @_chxanel Missy Elliot looks like a completely different person since she lost weight omg Missy Elliot looks like a completely different person since she lost weight omg

However, Elliott’s drastic transformation is due to her diagnosis of Graves’ Disease - an immune system disorder which caused the singer to lose almost 30 kg.

Graves’ Disease causes an overproduction of thyroid hormones, which is also called hyperthyroidism. Symptoms include weight loss, hair loss, dizzy spells, lumps in the throat, irregular heartbeat, muscle weakness, fatigue, and mood swings.

Missy Elliott's weight loss journey

Elliott's illness does not have an absolute or permanent cure, but it can be controlled with medication, exercise, and a change in diet. The Work It rapper changed her lifestyle in 2008 after she was diagnosed with the illness. Graves’ Disease causes weight loss despite the individual having an increased appetite.

Missy Elliott (before) (Image via Shutterstock)

The singer reportedly experienced symptoms like dizzy spells, bulging eyes, and mood swings, among others. However, she did not resort to any medication. She managed to control her condition through exercise and diet only.

Previously, Elliott weighed around 89 kg and to keep her illness in check, she knew she needed to lose some weight. She started her routine in 2011, and in 2018, she shared her diet secrets when she unveiled a brand new image of herself, appearing healthier and lighter.

Missy Elliott (now) (Image via Facebook/Missy Elliott)

Elliott shared that she restricted her consumption of all calorie-dense products for four months straight. She avoided bread, juice, and soda. The rapper also increased her water intake, which rewarded her with glowing and more youthful-looking skin.

She wrote in an Instagram post:

“See I’ve NEVER been a water drinker but this have helped my skin…it really restore glow back & I don’t feel sluggish…NOW the other thing if I can only cut out JUNK FOOD…sh*t that’s my weakness…Facts But if I can give up those other things I’ll fight that to [sic]! Maybe two cupcakes a month.”

Elliott also followed the T25 workout routine designed by renowned celebrity trainer Shaun T. The workout was created in accordance with the convenience of people who don’t have a lot of time to spend on exercises but want to get as much result as possible from their workouts within a short period.

These workouts include basic types of exercises such as cardio, core stability, and toning. Most of these moves are not repetitive and can be done in 25 minutes. Currently, the 51-year-old singer weighs 59kg.

Netizens react to Missy Elliott's transformation

Here are some of the Twitter reactions after Elliott's performance at the Grammys on Sunday. One user, @1greeneyedgyrl claimed they were almost sure Elliott had weight loss surgery.

greeneyedgyrl @1greeneyedgyrl Huge fan of Missy Elliot. Have been since she was in the group “Sista”. But ya’ll CANNOT convince me that she didn’t have weight loss surgery. Not hatin’-she looks great-but-she for sure had WLS. Huge fan of Missy Elliot. Have been since she was in the group “Sista”. But ya’ll CANNOT convince me that she didn’t have weight loss surgery. Not hatin’-she looks great-but-she for sure had WLS.

Some of the other comments seen on Twitter are as follows:

Janell✨ @Nonchalantnell She looks so good idc lol I’ve seen some negative comments about Missy Elliot’s weight loss, but sis looks amazing!She looks so good idc lol I’ve seen some negative comments about Missy Elliot’s weight loss, but sis looks amazing! 😍 She looks so good idc lol

Jay 🐐 @passportjay @MissyElliott The fact that you’ve lost so much weight but don’t look sick or crazy is a blessing @MissyElliott The fact that you’ve lost so much weight but don’t look sick or crazy is a blessing

Brittany @quueen_bebe @IamJerm24 @MissyElliott It’s the weight loss. You can tell it made her so much more healthier and she looks amazing. @IamJerm24 @MissyElliott It’s the weight loss. You can tell it made her so much more healthier and she looks amazing.

Don Yuji @YujisDen Missy Elliott has always been fine, I don’t wanna see nobody hopping on board because she lost some weight. Missy Elliott has always been fine, I don’t wanna see nobody hopping on board because she lost some weight.

Sheena Janelle @she_shebean Do you know what’s been playing over and over in my head.



How did Missy Elliott lose all that weight? Do you know what’s been playing over and over in my head. How did Missy Elliott lose all that weight?

All real everything! @BRICKhouseCHANY Missy Elliott out here looking amazing. Sis lost that weight and leveled up! Ok Missy Elliott out here looking amazing. Sis lost that weight and leveled up! Ok

Absolut.LIBRA @LibraAbsolut 🏾 #GRAMMYs Missy Elliott!!!!! I grew up on her music !!!! Missy- wow she’s lost a lot of weight. Hope sis ok Missy Elliott!!!!! I grew up on her music !!!! Missy- wow she’s lost a lot of weight. Hope sis ok 👍🏾 #GRAMMYs

Christina Morris @Christina081272 @MissyElliott Please share how you lost your weight. I have tried everything and I can’t ever keep my weight down. All these people saying this works and none work. Spending money and time but nothing. The one thing I have always wanted is to be a normal size woman,wear clothes with confidence @MissyElliott Please share how you lost your weight. I have tried everything and I can’t ever keep my weight down. All these people saying this works and none work. Spending money and time but nothing. The one thing I have always wanted is to be a normal size woman,wear clothes with confidence

Little Nissan Sandwich @RoseGoldDani_ @MissyElliott Idk if you lost weight or I haven’t seen you without a tracksuit but you ATE @MissyElliott Idk if you lost weight or I haven’t seen you without a tracksuit but you ATE🔥🔥🔥🔥

i’m that girl ✨ @haulyuhass__ Missy Elliott hasn’t aged a bit, her face still looks the same (despite weight fluctuations ofc) Missy Elliott hasn’t aged a bit, her face still looks the same (despite weight fluctuations ofc)

While some could not recognize the singer at all because of her weight loss, others said Missy Elliott looked good.

Elliott reunited with her fellow hip-hop stars from the 90s and 2000s to celebrate 50 years with the hip-hop/rap genre at the 65th Grammy Awards.

Poll : 0 votes