Burger King Spicy Chicken Fries: Release date, new menu products, and more explored 

If you enjoy spicy food and Burger King, you have reason to rejoice. A new menu item called Spicy Chicken Fries will be introduced at participating locations in the business's US chain, according to a press release from the company.

Just in time for spring, BK’s Spicy Chicken Fries will be sold from March 6, 2023, through May 14, 2023, at participating restaurants nationwide.

Burger King's Melts are also set to return along with BK Spicy Chicken Fries from March 6 to 14

Burger King is no stranger to chicken fries. These breaded and fried chicken strips were first introduced by the fast-food chain in 2005 and were available until 2012. In 2014, the menu item made a brief comeback thanks to a fan movement to bring it back.

The company has tried a few variants, such as Buffalo Chicken Fries and Pretzel Chicken Fries, since bringing back Chicken Fries on a permanent basis in 2015. It is now attempting to please taste buds with its most recent version by using a "combination of spices that are sure to pack a punch."

In addition to Spicy Chicken Fries' comeback this spring, Burger King announced that its Melts will be available for the same period. Two Whopper Jr. patties are sandwiched between two slices of toasted bread in each of the three original types of sandwiches, which made their national premiere in March 2022.

The gooey, melty, one-handed fan favorite Melts returns in three types, offering guests additional freedom to customize their experience. They include (via Burger King):

Classic Melt : Features two slices of toasted bread layered with two flame-grilled Whopper® Jr. patties, melty American cheese, caramelized onions, and Stacker Sauce.

: Features two slices of toasted bread layered with two flame-grilled Whopper® Jr. patties, melty American cheese, caramelized onions, and Stacker Sauce. Spicy Melt : Features two slices of toasted bread layered with two Whopper® Jr. patties, topped with melty American cheese, jalapeños, caramelized onions, and a creamy, spicy sauce.

: Features two slices of toasted bread layered with two Whopper® Jr. patties, topped with melty American cheese, jalapeños, caramelized onions, and a creamy, spicy sauce. Bacon Melt: Features two slices of toasted bread layered with two Whopper® Jr. patties, melty American cheese, crispy bacon, caramelized onions, and Stacker Sauce.

About the fast-food chain

Burger King was established in 1954 and has since expanded to rank as the second-largest fast-food hamburger brand worldwide. Every day, more than 11 million people worldwide visit its restaurants. This is due to the brand's reputation for offering meals that are flavorful and affordable.

The fast-food chain's dedication to using only the best ingredients in its specialty dishes and providing a family-friendly dining experience has characterized the brand for more than 50 prosperous years.

