Burger King's “Free Fries with Purchase” deal extends by half a year

Burger King has got you covered if your New Year's resolution is to consume more delicious fries this year. Over the next six months, The Whopper Slinger will continue its ongoing deal that offers any-size fries to be included with a digital purchase.

With the new offer expiring on June 30, 2023, Burger King has decided to extend their in-app "free fries with any purchase" promotion.

Who can take advantage of Burger King's "free fries with any purchase"?

Members of Royal Perks Rewards can reap the benefits of Burger King's "free fries with any purchase" promotion once each week at participating locations countrywide. The order of free fries can be of any size. Every Monday, the deal is refreshed on the eligible member's account.

In December 2022, Burger King also offered app deals for 12 days as part of the New Perks Wonderland Promotion. From December 6 through December 17, 2022, Burger King offered Royal Perks members 12 days of exceptional bargains via their mobile app as a way to celebrate the holiday season.

The following offers were part of the new Perks Wonderland campaign from Burger King:

Free Whopper Jr. with any $1 purchase on December 6.

$3 Whopper or Impossible Whopper sandwich on December 7.

Free Single Croissan’wich with any $1 purchase on December 8.

$5 Whopper Meal on December 9.

Free delivery with a $5 minimum purchase on December 10.

$3 off the entire purchase of $20 or more on December 11.

Free Cheeseburger with any $1 purchase on December 12.

Free Original Chicken Sandwich with any $1 purchase on December 13.

$3 Whopper or Impossible whopper sandwich on December 14.

$5 Double Whopper served with an order of small fries on December 15.

Free Hershey Sundae Pie with any $1 purchase on December 16.

3x Crowns on eligible purchases on December 17.

Burger King recently launched a limited-edition Whopper hoodie

Burger King and STAYCOOLNYC have collaborated to develop a product that will help you look great as well as keep your Whopper warm while you're on the go. Just in time for the frantic Christmas season, the company recently introduced its brand-new Whopper hoodie.

The limited-edition BK x STAYCOOLNYC hoodie was made available for purchase on merch.bk.com from Friday, December 16. It will be offered as long as supplies last.

The hoodie has two integrated pockets with a secure warming system, which is great for keeping your hands as well as your burger warm during the chilly months.

The hoodie celebrates the Whopper in every way, with custom stitching and design. As a result, it is an ideal addition to your winter clothing, especially if you're a Whopper fan.

Since being founded in 1954, Burger King has grown to become the second-largest fast-food hamburger brand globally. More than 11 million customers visit Burger King restaurants around the world every day. This is because they are well known for providing meals that are of excellent quality, full or flavor, and within budget.

