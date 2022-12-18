Where to buy Burger King’s limited edition Whopper hoodie? Details revealed

Burger King and STAYCOOLNYC have teamed together to create a product that will keep your Whopper at the ideal temperature while you're on the go. The brand recently unveiled its all-new Whopper hoodie, just in time for the hectic Christmas season.

The limited-edition BK x STAYCOOLNYC hoodie goes on sale on merch.bk.com starting Friday, December 16, 2022. It will be available while supplies last.

A look at the details of the Whopper hoodie introduced by Burger King

The hoodie is comprised of two integrated pockets with a protected warming mechanism, ideal for keeping your hands as well as the burger warm in the chilly season.

From the bespoke stitching to the design, everything in the hoodie honors the Whopper. This makes it the perfect addition not only to your winter wardrobe but also to your pantry.

Founded in New York City, STAYCOOLNYC is a retro-futuristic chillwear company that aims to modernize vintage clothing with the understanding that some things, like the 1957 invention of the Whopper sandwich, never go out of style.

The hoodie has high-quality embroidery all over it and is constructed of a premium poly/cotton blend fleece fabric.

All about the recent "Choose a Meal" deal by Burger King

Burger King recently unveiled a brand-new, short-term "Choose a Meal" offer at outlets across the country. According to the Fast Food Post, customers of the fast food restaurant can choose between a BK Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich and the classic Whopper for $6.99, in addition to a small side and small drink.

The deal is quite alluring since, according to the Fast Food Post, the chicken sandwich would normally cost $5.99, the order of small fries would cost $3.19, and the drink would cost $2.99, totalling $12.17.

Stormdrane @Stormdrane Burger King Introduces Choose a Meal Deal for Just $7 - Thrillist thrillist.com/news/nation/bu… Burger King Introduces Choose a Meal Deal for Just $7 - Thrillist thrillist.com/news/nation/bu…

According to Chew Boom, the "Choose a Meal" promotion entitles you to your choice of one small meal for $5.99. In contrast, the recently established Pick 2 Meal Deal offers two small meals of your choice for $11.98, or $5.99 each.

Just keep in mind that if you select the Pick 2 Meal Deal, you must purchase two meals in order to pay $5.99 per meal.

Burger King, which was established in 1954, is the second-largest fast-food hamburger brand worldwide. Burger King restaurants are frequented by more than 11 million people daily all over the world. This is due to the fact that they are renowned for offering high-quality, delicious, and reasonably priced meals.

Poll : 0 votes