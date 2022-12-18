Create

Where to buy Burger King’s limited edition Whopper hoodie? Details revealed

By Kritika Bhasin
Modified Dec 18, 2022 10:55 AM IST
Burger King all-new Whopper hoodie (Image via Burger King)
Burger King all-new Whopper hoodie (Image via Burger King)

Burger King and STAYCOOLNYC have teamed together to create a product that will keep your Whopper at the ideal temperature while you're on the go. The brand recently unveiled its all-new Whopper hoodie, just in time for the hectic Christmas season.

The limited-edition BK x STAYCOOLNYC hoodie goes on sale on merch.bk.com starting Friday, December 16, 2022. It will be available while supplies last.

keep your Whopper warm to its core. here, there and everywhere. #BKWarmCore drops tomorrow. #YouRule https://t.co/kHK4uFaJ0w

A look at the details of the Whopper hoodie introduced by Burger King

The hoodie is comprised of two integrated pockets with a protected warming mechanism, ideal for keeping your hands as well as the burger warm in the chilly season.

From the bespoke stitching to the design, everything in the hoodie honors the Whopper. This makes it the perfect addition not only to your winter wardrobe but also to your pantry.

sometimes to stay warm, you gotta stay cool. 👀🍔🔥 @burgerking x @staycoolnyc drops 12/16/22. #YouRule https://t.co/KlDp0HRbW9

Founded in New York City, STAYCOOLNYC is a retro-futuristic chillwear company that aims to modernize vintage clothing with the understanding that some things, like the 1957 invention of the Whopper sandwich, never go out of style.

The hoodie has high-quality embroidery all over it and is constructed of a premium poly/cotton blend fleece fabric.

the #BKWarmCore hoodie isn’t just 🔥, it’s 🔥-grilled. shop our @staycoolnyc collab, complete with insulated pockets now! #YouRule merch.bk.com https://t.co/1RsrZx3Zru

All about the recent "Choose a Meal" deal by Burger King

Burger King recently unveiled a brand-new, short-term "Choose a Meal" offer at outlets across the country. According to the Fast Food Post, customers of the fast food restaurant can choose between a BK Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich and the classic Whopper for $6.99, in addition to a small side and small drink.

The deal is quite alluring since, according to the Fast Food Post, the chicken sandwich would normally cost $5.99, the order of small fries would cost $3.19, and the drink would cost $2.99, totalling $12.17.

Burger King Introduces Choose a Meal Deal for Just $7 - Thrillist thrillist.com/news/nation/bu…

According to Chew Boom, the "Choose a Meal" promotion entitles you to your choice of one small meal for $5.99. In contrast, the recently established Pick 2 Meal Deal offers two small meals of your choice for $11.98, or $5.99 each.

Just keep in mind that if you select the Pick 2 Meal Deal, you must purchase two meals in order to pay $5.99 per meal.

👑 https://t.co/olHm1OI5Mm

Burger King, which was established in 1954, is the second-largest fast-food hamburger brand worldwide. Burger King restaurants are frequented by more than 11 million people daily all over the world. This is due to the fact that they are renowned for offering high-quality, delicious, and reasonably priced meals.

Edited by Upasya Bhowal
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...