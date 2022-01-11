Burke Shelley's death: Tributes pour in as Budgie's bassist and lead vocalist passes away at 71

On January 10, Burke Shelley, the lead vocalist and bassist of Budgie, passed away at the age of 71. The Welsh musician died on Monday evening at Heath Hospital in Cardiff. Shelley's daughter, Ela, announced the news of his demise on a Budgie fan group on Facebook.

While the cause of death was not mentioned, the Facebook post noted that Shelley passed away in his sleep. As per reports, the singer-songwriter suffered from Stickler syndrome and had two aneurysms in his aortic arteries.

The Facebook post (Image via Facebook/ela.shelle)

Shelley had reportedly suffered from multiple health issues for more than a decade. In 2010, Burke's aneurysm caused him to be hospitalized right before Budgie's European tour, which was ultimately canceled. Budgie disbanded after his hospitalization.

Budgie fans pay their tributes on Twitter to late musician Burke Shelley

Numerous fans of the Welsh heavy-metal rock-band tweeted their condolences for the late bassist and singer. Multiple fans reminisced about them meeting Shelley. A few fans also celebrated his contributions and the legacy left behind by the late rockstar.

Shelley's former Budgie bandmate Steve Williams also took to Facebook to share his condolences.

Josh Gardner @joshgardner On the quiet, Budgie are probably one of the most influential Welsh bands of all time.



A seminal part of the first wave of heavy metal, and a formative touchstone for everyone from Metallica and Iron Maiden to Alice In Chains.



RIP to Burke Shelley. On the quiet, Budgie are probably one of the most influential Welsh bands of all time. A seminal part of the first wave of heavy metal, and a formative touchstone for everyone from Metallica and Iron Maiden to Alice In Chains. RIP to Burke Shelley.

ELijAH BARNS @ElijahBarnsUK Burke Shelley, the King of Wales is dead.

The man with the voice of 1,000 Shirley Basseys (both born in Tiger Bay btw) his band, Budgie, hugely influenced Metallica, amongst many others, yet always hovered on the sidelines.

He once called me 'a good man', which, to me was Wow!🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Burke Shelley, the King of Wales is dead. The man with the voice of 1,000 Shirley Basseys (both born in Tiger Bay btw) his band, Budgie, hugely influenced Metallica, amongst many others, yet always hovered on the sidelines.He once called me 'a good man', which, to me was Wow!🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 https://t.co/602PLmxsFX

REAL ROCK SHOW @RealRockShow



Budgie are seated rightfully alongside the greatest rock bands of all time.



John Burke Shelley RIP. Burke Shelley’s passing reminds us of his immense talent whose body of work has inspired generations of musicians and will continue doing so long into the future.Budgie are seated rightfully alongside the greatest rock bands of all time.John Burke Shelley RIP. #burkeshelley Burke Shelley’s passing reminds us of his immense talent whose body of work has inspired generations of musicians and will continue doing so long into the future. Budgie are seated rightfully alongside the greatest rock bands of all time. John Burke Shelley RIP. #burkeshelley https://t.co/p2L0105NLQ

Luke Lockyer @lukelockyerkeys One of Wales’ finest rock heroes Burke Shelley. Breadfan had a huge impact on me as a kid. In 1996 I was lucky enough to meet him and what a truly fun guy. He could hit the high and low notes with tremendous power. RIP One of Wales’ finest rock heroes Burke Shelley. Breadfan had a huge impact on me as a kid. In 1996 I was lucky enough to meet him and what a truly fun guy. He could hit the high and low notes with tremendous power. RIP https://t.co/Xwr1peeXYi

Dave Mclean 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇪🇺 @DaveMcleanComms Sad to hear of the passing of Welsh rock legend Burke Shelley. Here's a pic I took of him and his covers band playing a local pub in Newport in 2016. A nice chap. Always odd seeing him in this environment where so few knew his legacy, but he clearly enjoyed himself. Sad to hear of the passing of Welsh rock legend Burke Shelley. Here's a pic I took of him and his covers band playing a local pub in Newport in 2016. A nice chap. Always odd seeing him in this environment where so few knew his legacy, but he clearly enjoyed himself. https://t.co/yjsVa44V8K

Matthew Wright @Matthew_Wright Louder @LouderPosts Budgie legend Burke Shelley dead at 71 trib.al/6EJN0AB Budgie legend Burke Shelley dead at 71 trib.al/6EJN0AB Loved this fella, what a band Budgie were but terribly underrated. The last gigs I saw were in tiny clubs or village halls but Budgie still rocked my socks off every time! God bless you Burke Shelley, may you rest in rock x twitter.com/louderposts/st… Loved this fella, what a band Budgie were but terribly underrated. The last gigs I saw were in tiny clubs or village halls but Budgie still rocked my socks off every time! God bless you Burke Shelley, may you rest in rock x twitter.com/louderposts/st…

Phil Campbell @MotorheadPhil Sad to hear of the passing of Burke Shelley. I played support to them as far back as Persian Risk days. They were pioneers and produced some of the heaviest riffing you could imagine. Thoughts are with his family. RIP welsh hero. Sad to hear of the passing of Burke Shelley. I played support to them as far back as Persian Risk days. They were pioneers and produced some of the heaviest riffing you could imagine. Thoughts are with his family. RIP welsh hero.🎸 https://t.co/xl53AZO77r

Exploring the late Budgie singer's legacy

John 'Burke' Shelley was mostly known for his involvement with the heavy-metal band, Budgie, as their lead vocalist and bassist. The Cardiff, Wales-native helped form the band in 1967 and was associated with it until 2010.

As per Classic Rock Magazine, Shelley and others named the band after a common type of parakeet known as Budgerigar (or Budgie). He explained,

"I loved the idea of playing noisy, heavy rock but calling ourselves after something diametrically opposed to that."

The group is also credited as one of the earliest inspirations behind the phase of British heavy-metal bands popping up in the early 1970s. The period was named "the new wave of British heavy metal" by Sounds magazine's journalist Geoff Barton. (Sounds magazine went out of circulation in April of 1991)

The band is said to be one of the earliest heavy-metal groups that inspired the metal-rock genre in the United Kingdom. Budgie predated the boom of other heavy metal bands in the 1980s like Metallica.

Burke is the third member from Budgie to pass away. In 2016, former-guitarist John Thomas passed away from pneumonia at the age of 63. Two years later, former-drummer Pete Boot died aged 67.

Shelley is expected to have a Christian funeral considering his religious faith. However, the service details are private to his family and have not been disclosed.

