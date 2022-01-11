BottleRock Napa Valley 2022 tickets: Where to buy, lineup, dates, and more

Napa Valley’s BottleRock Festival is coming back this year and will feature performances by famous artists like Pink, Metallica, Twenty One Pilots, and more.

The three-day festival is scheduled to be held from May 27 to 29. The event organizers have disclosed that the attendees must compulsorily produce proof of vaccination or a COVID-19 negative test report to enter the spot.

Napa Valley’s BottleRock Festival 2022 tickets

According to their website, tickets for the event will go on sale from January 11 at 10 AM. They will be sold in association with Amex. A general admission pass for three days is priced at $413 alongside $369 as the base price and processing fee of $44.

Attendees will have access to the following activities with event tickets:

Enjoy around 75 bands on five stages Celebrity and chef performances on the culinary stage Gourmet food made by the best chefs and restaurateurs Wine cabanas Craft beer and specialty cocktails Free Wi-Fi powered by Cisco In-and-out facilities General admission is available as a 3-day or 1-day pass

Where to purchase tickets

Those who plan to attend Napa Valley’s upcoming festival can purchase tickets at third-party marketplaces like BigStub and Vivid Seats.

The General Admission ticket on BigStub is priced at $440 per head, whereas a VIP ticket is priced at $2500. The cost of platinum row tickets is around $10,000.

The price for a standard three-day pass on Vivid Seats starts at $415 and goes up to $794. The VIP and platinum tickets are priced between $1000 and $23000.

The event will witness performances by artists and bands like Twenty One Pilots, Luke Combs, The Black Crowes, Kygo, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Alessia Cara, Vance Joy, Amos Lee, and more.

In brief about BottleRock Festival

Zoe Manville and John Baldwin Gourley of Portugal. the Man perform during the 2021 BottleRock Napa Valley music festival (Image via Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

The BottleRock Festival is an annual music event celebrated at the Napa Valley Expo in Napa, California. The first event was held for five days in May 2013 and featured around 60 bands.

The event was attended by 120,000 people at the time and received decent feedback from everyone. However, a few vendors and workers claimed that they were not paid by the organizers.

Estimates of around $2.5 million for unpaid wages and services were claimed by the creditors. To avoid any financial issues, festival proceeds were used to partially pay the debts.

Edited by Shaheen Banu