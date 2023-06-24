Burn the House Down on Netflix: Everything we know so far

Netflix has been captivating audiences worldwide with its diverse range of original content, and the upcoming Japanese suspense drama series Burn the House Down is poised to join the ranks of must-watch shows. Based on the manga series of the same name by Miyuki Miyabe, the series follows the gripping tale of a young woman on a mission to uncover the truth behind a devastating fire.

Behind the camera, directors Yūichirō Hirakawa and Koji Shintoku bring their expertise to the series. Hirakawa, known for his work on acclaimed shows like Erased and The Promised Neverland, has demonstrated a skill for crafting suspenseful narratives. On the other hand, Shintoku, who has worked on projects like Honey Lemon Soda and Hanii, brings his creative vision to enhance visual storytelling.

Burn the House Down is based on Miyuki Miyabe's manga of the same name

Trailer and plot insights

Set 13 years after a destructive fire that shattered the lives of the wealthy Mitarai family, Burn the House Down centers around Anzu Murata, who lost her mother in the tragic incident. Left with unanswered questions, Anzu resolves to investigate her stepmother, Makiko Mitarai, whom she suspects might have played a role in the fire.

To get closer to the truth, Anzu assumes the identity of a housekeeper and enters the Mitarai household. As Anzu delves deeper into her investigation, she uncovers a web of secrets woven within the Mitarai family. The series promises to take viewers on a suspenseful journey that is filled with unexpected twists and turns.

With each revelation, Anzu realizes that not only is her stepmother a potential suspect, but there may be more to the family's history than meets the eye. The show aims to keep audiences on the edge of their seats, constantly guessing and yearning for answers.

The talented cast and creative team

Mei Nagano takes on the lead role of Anzu Murata, bringing depth and emotion to the character. Nagano's previous work in popular series such as My Love Story! and Hanbun, Aoi has showcased her versatility as an actress. The screenplay by Arisa Kaneko, known for her work on Orange and Helter Skelter, promises to deliver a compelling and tightly woven narrative.

Alongside Nagano, the series features a talented ensemble cast, including Asuka Kudo, Taishi Nakagawa, Yuri Tsunematsu, Kie Kitano, Mari Hamada, Sakurako Konishi, Michiko Kichise, Mitsuhiro Oikawa, and Kyoka Suzuki. With their combined talent, the performances are sure to be captivating.

Release date and expectations

Fans of Japanese dramas and thrillers will be delighted to know that Burn the House Down is set to premiere on Netflix on July 13, 2023. The series consists of 10 episodes, each building upon the suspenseful storyline and character development. As the show delves into themes of betrayal, revenge, and hidden truths, audiences can anticipate an intense and emotionally charged viewing experience.

Burn the House Down is part of Netflix's ongoing commitment to diversifying its content and expanding its reach in Japan. The streaming giant has been steadily increasing its Japanese live-action offerings, including recent successes like Sanctuary, First Love, and the second season of Alice in Borderland.

In summation

The anticipation surrounding Burn the House Down is building as Netflix prepares to release this Japanese suspense drama series to a global audience. With its compelling storyline, talented cast, and the creative team known for its expertise in the genre, the show holds the promise of captivating viewers from start to finish.

As Anzu Murata delves into the secrets and mysteries surrounding the tragic fire, audiences will be hooked by the suspense and eagerly await each new revelation. Mark your calendars for July 13, 2023, as Burn the House Down will arrive on Netflix to set screens ablaze with its gripping tale of revenge and redemption.

