Where was Let's Get Divorced shot? Filming locations of Netflix's Japanese comedy series explored

Netflix's new Japanese comedy-drama series Let's Get Divorced has received a ton of love from fans and is continuing to get favorable reviews from critics. The show follows the story of a couple who have achieved remarkable success in their professonal lives. However, after being married for five years, their love seems to have slowly faded. Thus, in order to get things on track again, they decide to get a divorce.

The entire show was filmed in Japan itself, and the movie's filming began in March 2022 and ended in June 2022. Let's Get Divorced was mostly filmed around Tokyo, Matsuyama, and Okinawa Prefecture.

Let's Get Divorced on Netflix: Where was the comedy-drama series filmed?

1) Tokyo

Tokyo is not just the capital of Japan but also the country's most populous city. In fact, it is also the most populous city in the world, with a population estimated to be 37.468 million residents as of 2018. A lot of the movie's filming took place around Tokyo Media City, at 5 Chome-7-1 Kinuta, located in Setagaya City.

Every year, this city receives thousands of tourists as there are amazing things to see like Nishi-Shinjuku, Mount Fuji, Tokyo Tower, Tokyo Skytree, the Tokyo Imperial Palace, the National Diet Building, and more.

2) Matsuyama

Another important location for the shooting of Let's Get Divorced was Matsuyama. It is the capital of Ehime Prefecture and is situated on Shikoku Island. As of 2022, 505,948 people lived here. The city covers an area of 429.35 square kilometers and has pleasant climate conditions as it's warm in the summer and chilly in the winter, making it a good location for filming.

Throughout the show, the audience can catch visuals of locations like The Museum of Art, Ehime, Ishite-ji, Taisan-ji, Jōdo-ji, Matsuyama Castle, and the Shiki Memorial Museum. Matsuyama's history dates back to the year 596. During the Asuka period, Prince Shōtoku Taishi used to regularly visit this place. Further, Matsuyama is also mentioned in The Tale of Genji.

3) Okinawa Prefecture

Okinawa Prefecture lies in the south of Japan. Its population exceeds 1,457,162, and its geographic area is 2,281 square kilometers. The capital of the prefecture is Naha, which is also its biggest city. Other popular cities here are Okinawa, Uruma, and Urasoe.

During the medieval era, this area was ruled by the Ryukyu Kingdom from 1429 to 1879. Some of the most popular tourist attractions here are Cape Manzamo, the Orion Beer Factory, Hiji Falls, the Mid-Sea Road, Pineapple Park, Okinawa Churaumi Aquarium, Okinawa Senseki Quasi-National Park, and Century Beach.

What is Let's Get Divorced about?

The synopsis of the show, according to the official trailer on YouTube, reads,

"Kankuro Kudo and Shizuka Oishi, two of Japan's top TV drama scriptwriters, join forces in an unprecedented collaboration on Netflix! A politician and his actress wife have been married for five years... but their domestic bliss now faces a crisis, including a fling, an affair and potential divorce!"

It further reads,

"What should be an issue between just the two of them causes an uproar that sweeps up everyone in their orbit! Where will this dizzy divorce drama end up? Laugh and cry along with this divorce comedy featuring a star-studded cast."

Let's Get Divorced was released on Netflix worldwide on June 22, 2022. Comprising nine episodes in total, the movie stars Tori Matsuzaka, Riisa Naka, Ryo Nishikido, Yuka Itaya, Risa Oda, and Fuju Kamio.

