5 drool-worthy Japanese shows on Netflix 

There are plenty of interesting Japanese shows on Netflix and unsurprisingly a lot of them feature food as the star attraction. Fresh ingredients, unique flavor combinations, and immaculate plating make for a drool-worthy watch. But these Japanese shows are not just about Instagrammable food. They also feature interesting characters, well-placed humor, emotional moments, and surprising turn of events, which keeps the audience hooked.

The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House, released in January 2023, is the perfect example of such a show. The show received a lot of positive feedback for its wholesome storyline, relatable characters and delicious food.

The Makanai is about two friends who move to Kyoto to become maiko (an apprentice geisha), but it soon becomes evident that they are destined to follow different paths. The story relies heavily on food and the impact it can have on people at different stages in their lives. It also beautifully portrays the bonding that can happen over a simple meal.

The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House isn't the only Japanese show on Netflix that combines delectable food with heartfelt storytelling.

5 Japanese shows on Netflix that will make you hungry

1) Rokuhoudou Colorful Days (2022)

Based on the manga Rokuhōdō Yotsuiro Biyori, this show centers around a tea house run by four young men. The focus is not only on the food and drinks they serve but also on the relationship that they have with the customers. They are always eager to listen to their customers' worries and help them in any small way they can.

(Image via Netflix)

This Japanese show is a fun slice-of-life drama. There are no dramatic surprises or plot twists that will keep you guessing, rather it is an entertaining and relaxing show that you can watch after a stressful day or week. Plus, the warm esthetic is easy on the eyes.

2) Izakaya Bottakuri (2018)

In this show, two sisters run a neighborhood izakaya that they take over from their parents. In Japan, izakayas are informal bars that serve alcoholic drinks and snacks. The hard-working sisters make sure that their customers, including the elderly locals, feel right at home, like they did when their parents were still in charge.

This Japanese show focuses on simple recipes and the bond that the sisters have with the locals who frequent their izakaya. Izakaya Bottakuri is a fun and entertaining show that is quite underrated.

3) Samurai Gourmet (2017)

The protagonist of this Japanese show is Takeshi. After retiring from his job, he looks for a way to keep himself busy and that's when he rediscovers his passion for food. Takeshi is generally meek and shy, but after getting in touch with his inner warrior, he embarks on a new gourmet adventure each day with confidence, mostly.

This show not only explores Japanese cuisine but also Japan's take on other cuisines such as Italian, Korean, and more. Besides the food, the story focuses on how the protagonist adapts to a major change in his life with the help of food. The way food helps him in his journey of self-discovery is very interesting.

4) Kantaro: The Sweet Tooth Salaryman (2017)

In this show, Kantaro is an elite publishing sales rep. He is extremely efficient and very hard-working. His colleagues are constantly in awe of him, but they don't know that he always finishes his client visits in record time in order to find time to indulge in sweets.

(Image via Netflix)

Compared to the other Japanese shows on this list, Kantaro is a little different. It is weird, funny, informative, and entertaining, all at the same time. When Kantaro's imagination gets free rein, it does get a bit strange, but it is all part of the show's charm.

5) Midnight Diner: Tokyo Stories (2009)

Based on the manga Shin'ya Shokudō, the story revolves around a mysterious chef who runs a late-night diner somewhere in Shinjuku. The diner is small and the menu is simple, but its clientele is the most eclectic group of people you can meet. Each episode is a different story and each story centers around a dish.

The best part about the show is the way it showcases flawed characters. The patrons at the diner are far from perfect and have their own problems and weaknesses.

But at the same time, they are hopeful and tenacious, representing the indomitable human spirit. With relatable characters and heartfelt stories, this Japanese show is a must-watch.

To sum it up, these 5 Japanese shows on Netflix have all the right ingredients to tempt your taste buds.

