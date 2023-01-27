Watch: BTS’ V shows off his culinary skills in the first teaser for upcoming variety show Seo Jin’s

On January 27, tvN released the first teaser poster and video of their new variety show, Seo Jin’s, starring BTS’ V, Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-sik, and Jung Yu-mi.

It is a spin-off of the popular food variety show Youn’s Kitchen and features a new restaurant run by actor Lee Seo-jin, who is now the boss of the new restaurant. In Youn’s Kitchen, actress Youn Yuh-jung is the boss and focuses on classic Korean dishes like bulgogi (Korean BBQ beef), bibimbap (mixed rice with vegetables and meat), and kimchi-based dishes (fermented cabbage), Seo Jin’s will focus on Korean street food and fast food items.

Based on the brief teaser, fans are excited to see BTS’ V in a new avatar and are impressed with his culinary and plating skills, and cannot wait to see the telecast.

BTS’ V shines in the teaser and the preview video of Seo Jin’s

Seo Jin’s, specializing in Korea’s delectable street food items, will be run by BTS’ V, Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-sik, and Jung Yu-mi, and run under CEO Lee Seo-jin. The show will be helmed by PD Na Young-suk.

While the Singularity singer is a new addition to the cast, Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-sik, and Jung Yu-mi have previously starred in Youn’s Kitchen. In the teaser poster released, BTS’ V and the rest of the members are smiling brightly in their restaurant uniforms, exuding warm vibes and are ready to serve their customers some delectable food.

In the teaser video, hungry guests are seen waiting to be served by BTS’ V and the rest of the Wooga Squad members. Choi Woo-sik is surprised and remarks that this must have spread through positive word of mouth. BTS’ V and Park Seo-joon chuckle at his words as they start preparing to serve their customers.

Fans have noted that despite the Sweet Night singer’s debut appearance on a variety show outside BTS, he is winning hearts with a brief display of his culinary skills, friendly demeanor, and handsome visuals. Fans are also excited to see Wooga Squad’s reunion after they starred in the mini-variety show In the SOOP: Friendcation last year.

Jung Yu-mi is the head chef, Park Seo-joon is the sous chef, Choi Woo-sik is the server, and V is the new face of the team. Oscar-winning actress Youn Yuh-jung was supposed to be on the show, but she is busy filming for Pachinko 2, where she plays the titular role of Sunja.

PD Na Young-suk is known to have the ‘midas touch of the entertainment world’ and is attracting interest from viewers worldwide.

Previously, it was revealed that Seo Jin’s was shot in Mexico, and many Spanish and Mexican ARMYs confirmed seeing the BTS member there.

BTS’ V entered the ‘Hot Search’ ranking on Weibo at number 4 with over 1.2 million searches

BTS member V entered the ‘Hot Search’ ranking on Weibo, the Chinese equivalent of Google, at number 4 with over 1.2 million searches. The singer’s Chinese fans congratulated him for being crowned “The Most Handsome Man in the World 2023” by various publications.

It is remarkable for a foreign artist to take over Weibo’s Hot Search with 1 million plus searches at the beginning of 2023 without doing any notable work at the moment. The Singularity crooner remained in the top 5 in Weibo's Overall Hot Search rankings with 1.3 million searches.

Notably, he was also ranked number 2 in the Entertainment section of Weibo, where celebrities trend for an active work cycle (concerts, albums, acting, promotions, etc).

Seo Jin’s is set to premiere on February 24, at 8:50 pm KST on tvN and TVing.

