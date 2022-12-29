BTS’ V’s Korean fanbase NUNA V organize elaborate birthday projects for the singer’s 27th birthday

BTS’ V turns 27 on Friday, December 30, and his global fanbase is leaving no stone unturned to make this a memorable affair. The Singularity singer's Korean fanbase, NUNA V, is organizing elaborate birthday projects for his birthday.

NUNA V is the BTS singer’s most prominent Korean fanbase, responsible for organizing grand events for his birthday each year, and this year as well, they are organizing not one but six birthday projects.

BTS’ V’s fans took to social media to shower praise on NUNA V and their incredible efforts in organizing large-scale birthday projects for the Christmas Tree singer.

BTS’ V’s Korean fanbase NUNA V organize six birthday projects for the singer

BTS’ V’s prominent Korean fanbase has organized not one but six birthday projects for the Inner Child singer’s 27th birthday. With only a day to go, NUNA V is leaving no stone unturned to ensure it is a grand birthday celebration.

BTS’ V’s pictures will be pasted on buses running across Seoul, South Korea, for two weeks to celebrate his birthday.

The 7-Eleven near BTS’ agency HYBE’s main building will have a custom-made storefront with the singer’s pictures from his recent photo-folio series, reminding fans that the release date of 'Veautiful Days' is around the corner.

Besides that, bus stations around HYBE’s building and those in Tokyo, Osaka, and Fukuoka in Japan will feature the best of the Singularity singer’s birthdays.

There will also be 60-meter LED videos across the Art Media tunnel at the Incheon International airport for BTS’ V’s birthday. It is a significant feat for ARMYs as Incheon is South Korea’s largest airport, attracting many international citizens and tourists every day.

Two different birthday ads will run during December and January and will stay there much after his birthday.

Six different cafes located in South Korea, Japan, and Dubai will provide fans with a venue to meet and celebrate their mutual love for Taehyung.



NUNA V ensures that the singer’s birthday celebrations aren’t limited to Korea alone and extend to Japan. Outdoor birthday ads and billboards will be showcased in Shizuoka, Hiroshima, Tokushima, Miyazaki, and Okinawa, Japan.

Finally, a special photo event will be organized for ARMYs in front of Hotel Skypark Central Myeongdong in Seoul. Cafes around HYBE and prominent areas in Seoul will be decorated with birthday cafe events in Hongdae and Myeongdong, two of the most prominent areas in Seoul. The same thing will happen in Tokyo and Dubai as well.

Each cafe has its own design and theme to celebrate the Sweet Night singer’s birthday. A giant BTS’ V balloon doll is placed at several cafe entrances for fans to take pictures.

ARMYs also released the names of the cafe:

Lucky Ducky cafe in Myeong-dong (Seoul, South Korea)

Cafe Aside in Hongdae (Seoul, South Korea)

L'ombre 378 cafe behind the HYBE building (Seoul, South Korea)

Ping-Pong Ba cafe in Tokyo (Japan)

Lucy’s Sweet Cafe (Dubai)

Six lucky fans of BTS’ V were also given the opportunity to stay in V-themed hotel rooms at the Skypark Hotel.

BTS' V made a surprise visit to his birthday events in Seoul

Last year on his birthday, BTS' V casually asked ARMYs on Weverse where his birthday events were being held in the city, receiving an overflowing number of messages.

True to his word, he visited some of his famous birthday projects held in cafes and public places, posing for pictures and letting his fans know he truly appreciates the ARMYs gesture for him.

He clicked multiple pictures and videos and shared them on his personal Instagram, thanking fans for their efforts.

In other news, BTS member V will release his much-awaited photo-folio, 'Veautiful Days' worldwide, on February 23, 2023. He is, in fact, the fifth member after RM, Jung Kook, Jin, and Jimin to release his photo-folio series modeled on the concept of a 19th-century British Gentleman.

The Christmas Tree singer will also star in the spin-off of Youn’s Kitchen, titled Seo Jin’s. The series is produced by PD Na Young-suk and stars his Wooga Squad besties, Park Seo-joon and Choi Woo-sik.

