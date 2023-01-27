“Taehyung is undoubtedly the most popular man in China”: BTS fans congratulate for being 'The Most Handsome Man in the World 2023'

BTS’ V, aka Kim Taehyung’s Chinese fans, congratulated him on being crowned “The Most Handsome Man in the World 2023”.

It hasn't been a month yet, and the Singularity crooner has been declared “The Most Handsome Man in the World” by various publications like Technosports, where he was ranked number one.

Cosmetics site Fabbon placed him in the top spot in the list of “25 Most Handsome Male K-pop Idols of 2023." Lifestyle Website GreatTopTen conferred Taehyung with three titles “Top 10 Most Handsome Men in Asia 2023," “Most Handsome K-pop idol,” and “Most Handsome singer in the world."

The Christmas Tree singer trended on Weibo’s Hot Search with 1.3 Million searches as Chinese netizens and ARMYs showered compliments and congratulations. “Taehyung is undoubtedly the most popular man in China," said the BTS member’s Chinese fans.

CHINA Baidu Vbar @KIMTAEHYUNGBAR_ After one night, the topic"The world's most handsome man, Kim taehyung" is still in 9th place of hot trend in social media platform Weibo, with a total of 170 million views (still accumulating) Taehyung is undoubtedly the most popular kpop star in China After one night, the topic"The world's most handsome man, Kim taehyung" is still in 9th place of hot trend in social media platform Weibo, with a total of 170 million views (still accumulating) Taehyung is undoubtedly the most popular kpop star in China🏆 https://t.co/LLkZX0It9M

BTS’ Taehyung entered the ‘Hot Search’ ranking on Weibo at number 4 with over 1.2 million searches

Kim Taehyung Sri Lankan 🇱🇰 |Fan Club 💜️💚 @taehyung_slfc Taehyung hit #4 on Weibo's 'Hot Search' with over 1.2 MILLION searches as Chinese netizens congratulated him for being 'The Most Handsome Man in the World 2023' Taehyung hit #4 on Weibo's 'Hot Search' with over 1.2 MILLION searches as Chinese netizens congratulated him for being 'The Most Handsome Man in the World 2023' 🔥

Weibo is the biggest search engine in China and the Google equivalent in the country, with over 584 million monthly active users as of 2022.

BTS Taehyung entered the real-time ‘Hot Search’ ranking on Weibo at number 4 with over 1.2 million searches. The Sweet Night singer’s Chinese fanbase congratulated him for being crowned “The Most Handsome Man in the World 2023” by various publications.

For those unversed, The ’Hot Search List' is a section where netizens discuss trending topics and celebrity real-time popularity by displaying a staggering 50 most popular hashtags.

moツ @thvposts Kim Taehyung confused in tiny wearing a red hat is very on brand Kim Taehyung confused in tiny wearing a red hat is very on brand 😂 https://t.co/a7n4owPvy2

It is a remarkable accomplishment because it is uncommon for foreign artists to overtake Chinese superstars and regional hot subjects in Weibo's "Hot Search" rankings and trends with over 1 million searches.

BTS fans have taken over social media to congratulate the Singularity singer on his latest achievement.

noa @cgvcut two different taehyung related news trending on weibo and on most viewed section in naver.. kim taehyung u will always be famous two different taehyung related news trending on weibo and on most viewed section in naver.. kim taehyung u will always be famous https://t.co/YSl4ETBaFH

VeautifulVante 🐻 (fan account not impersonating) @TaeVanteKTH1 @KIMTAEHYUNGBAR_ So happy that our fellow countrymen love Taehyung. He's loved for his artistry, unique soulful vocals, stage presence and unsurpassed beauty. Hope that 2023 will be a fruitful year for Taehyung and his popularity in our motherland will rise further! @KIMTAEHYUNGBAR_ So happy that our fellow countrymen love Taehyung. He's loved for his artistry, unique soulful vocals, stage presence and unsurpassed beauty. Hope that 2023 will be a fruitful year for Taehyung and his popularity in our motherland will rise further! https://t.co/Jz5OBOch2w

Heaven❤️💜 @MendozaSheh your such a sweetheart Kim Taehyung deserve all the love @KIMTAEHYUNGBAR_ C-KTH's are onyour such a sweetheart Kim Taehyung deserve all the love @KIMTAEHYUNGBAR_ C-KTH's are on 🔥🔥🔥 your such a sweetheart Kim Taehyung deserve all the love 💕

noa @cgvcut checked weibo & he really is trending inside top 5 on both hot search & entertainment section absvzg just another day for kim taehyung checked weibo & he really is trending inside top 5 on both hot search & entertainment section absvzg just another day for kim taehyung

Kth_Naija (Fan account) @V_Nigeria Taehyung trending on Weibo (China) yesterday. Today, his upcoming variety show trending on Naver and Kim Taehyung trending on twitter. Just a normal week for the most impactful World Star! Taehyung trending on Weibo (China) yesterday. Today, his upcoming variety show trending on Naver and Kim Taehyung trending on twitter. Just a normal week for the most impactful World Star! https://t.co/l4UoDnTnvU

He remained in the top 5 rankings in Weibo's Overall Hot Search rankings with 1.3 million searches. Additionally, he ranked number 2 in the Entertainment section of Weibo, where celebrities trend if they are actively working (concerts, album releases).

However, the Sweet Night singer trended solely because of his visuals and charisma. Notably, tech and sports website Technosports named him in their list of “Top 10 Most Handsome Men in the World in 2023”, which includes celebrities like Robert Pattinson, Tom Holland, David Beckham, and Indian actor Hrithik Roshan.

TKG | REST @TheTKGlobal [MEDIA] Sohu Korea Entertainment, a Chinese Media Outlet that reports on the Hallyu Industry, updated their Weibo account with a list of:



"The Two Members Of Each Group With A High Level Of Appearance/Visual"



1. BTS - Kim Taehyung & Jeon Jungkook [MEDIA] Sohu Korea Entertainment, a Chinese Media Outlet that reports on the Hallyu Industry, updated their Weibo account with a list of:"The Two Members Of Each Group With A High Level Of Appearance/Visual"1. BTS - Kim Taehyung & Jeon Jungkook https://t.co/uOHzlBNPge

The Singularity singer came in first place on cosmetics website Fabbon's list of the "25 Most Handsome Male K-Pop Idols of 2023," which also included bandmates Jung Kook and Jin.

The first teaser of Taehyung’s upcoming show Seo Jin’s was released today

The first teaser of BTS member Taehyung’s upcoming variety show Seo Jin’s was released today. A spin-off of the popular food show Youn’s Kitchen, Seo Jin’s features a new restaurant run by Lee Seo-jin.

Seo Jin’s will focus on popular Korean street food and is run by cast members - Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-shik, Jung Yu-mi, and BTS’ V who has impressed fans with his plating skills in the first teaser of Seo Jin’s.

Seo Jin’s is set to premiere on February 24 at 08:50 pm KST.

Poll : 0 votes