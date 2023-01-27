“Taehyung is undoubtedly the most popular man in China”: BTS fans congratulate for being 'The Most Handsome Man in the World 2023'

BTS’ V, aka Kim Taehyung’s Chinese fans, congratulated him on being crowned “The Most Handsome Man in the World 2023”.
It hasn't been a month yet, and the Singularity crooner has been declared “The Most Handsome Man in the World” by various publications like Technosports, where he was ranked number one.
Cosmetics site Fabbon placed him in the top spot in the list of “25 Most Handsome Male K-pop Idols of 2023." Lifestyle Website GreatTopTen conferred Taehyung with three titles “Top 10 Most Handsome Men in Asia 2023," “Most Handsome K-pop idol,” and “Most Handsome singer in the world."
The Christmas Tree singer trended on Weibo’s Hot Search with 1.3 Million searches as Chinese netizens and ARMYs showered compliments and congratulations. “Taehyung is undoubtedly the most popular man in China," said the BTS member’s Chinese fans.
Weibo is the biggest search engine in China and the Google equivalent in the country, with over 584 million monthly active users as of 2022.
BTS Taehyung entered the real-time ‘Hot Search’ ranking on Weibo at number 4 with over 1.2 million searches. The Sweet Night singer’s Chinese fanbase congratulated him for being crowned “The Most Handsome Man in the World 2023” by various publications.
For those unversed, The ’Hot Search List' is a section where netizens discuss trending topics and celebrity real-time popularity by displaying a staggering 50 most popular hashtags.
It is a remarkable accomplishment because it is uncommon for foreign artists to overtake Chinese superstars and regional hot subjects in Weibo's "Hot Search" rankings and trends with over 1 million searches.
BTS fans have taken over social media to congratulate the Singularity singer on his latest achievement.
He remained in the top 5 rankings in Weibo's Overall Hot Search rankings with 1.3 million searches. Additionally, he ranked number 2 in the Entertainment section of Weibo, where celebrities trend if they are actively working (concerts, album releases).
However, the Sweet Night singer trended solely because of his visuals and charisma. Notably, tech and sports website Technosports named him in their list of “Top 10 Most Handsome Men in the World in 2023”, which includes celebrities like Robert Pattinson, Tom Holland, David Beckham, and Indian actor Hrithik Roshan.
The Singularity singer came in first place on cosmetics website Fabbon's list of the "25 Most Handsome Male K-Pop Idols of 2023," which also included bandmates Jung Kook and Jin.
The first teaser of Taehyung’s upcoming show Seo Jin’s was released today
The first teaser of BTS member Taehyung’s upcoming variety show Seo Jin’s was released today. A spin-off of the popular food show Youn’s Kitchen, Seo Jin’s features a new restaurant run by Lee Seo-jin.
Seo Jin’s will focus on popular Korean street food and is run by cast members - Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-shik, Jung Yu-mi, and BTS’ V who has impressed fans with his plating skills in the first teaser of Seo Jin’s.
Seo Jin’s is set to premiere on February 24 at 08:50 pm KST.