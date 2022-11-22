Burna Boy London Stadium 2023: Tickets, where to buy, price and more

Nigerian singer Burna Boy has announced a new show scheduled to take place in London next year. The one-off show will take place at the London Stadium in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on June 3, 2023. The show is part of Burna Boy’s Love, Damini tour, and he is the first African artist to headline a UK stadium show.

Speaking about his upcoming show, the Grammy-award winner, in a statement, said:

“London Stadium is going to be my fairground! I’ve been told that I couldn’t achieve anything because of where I came from, I hope this can show people that when you have a dream it doesn’t matter where you’ve come from, your dream can come true. This is going to be legendary, it’s history and I can’t wait for you all to be a part of that.”

Burna Boy London Stadium 2023 and upcoming concerts: Tickets and other details

Tickets for Burna Boy’s London Stadium tour will go on sale from 10 am GMT on November 25 via www.onaspaceship.com as well as Ticketmaster. While the price for the London show is yet to be revealed, tickets for some recently announced shows of the artist began at $175 and went over $500.

The news comes days after Burna Boy announced a number of port shows set to take place in December in Spain, Antigua, and Jamaica.

The following are the concert dates and venues for his December shows:

December 16 -- Hasley Crawford Stadium, Port of Spain

December 17 -- Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

December 18 -- National Stadium Kingston, Jamaica

Tickets for these shows are available via the artist’s website.

Earlier this year, Burna Boy became the first Nigerian artist to perform a sold-out show at Madison Square Garden in New York. It was where the artist announced his new album Love, Damini.

The artist had also performed massive shows earlier at the OVO Wembley Arena back in 2019 and at the O2 Arena in London.

More about the artist

Burna Boy, whose original name is Damini Ogulu, rose to popularity after releasing his single Like to Party, which was featured in his debut studio album, released in 2013, titled L.I.F.E. The artist’s 2020 album Twice as Tall was released in 2020 and won a Grammy for Best World Music Album.

He released a self-directed video for his song Last Last from his recently released album Love, Damini. The 19-track album was previewed by singles including Kilometre and Last Last.

The singer, in several interviews, has expressed that Love, Damini is his most personal work. Speaking about the closing track, which is also titled Love, Damini, Burna Boy told Dazed Digital:

“I tend to be misunderstood and the reason why is because I’ve never really given anyone a chance to know who I am, and that’s what I tried to do."

He further added, noting:

“This is just how I cry, I don’t know how else to do it and that’s how it’s always been. I’ve got to the point where I don’t even care. Whoever it’s meant is who it’s meant for."

He has collaborated with various artists for the album including Ladysmith Black Mambazo, J Hus, Vict0ny, Popcaan, Blxst, Kehlani, Ed Sheeran, J Balvin, and Khalid.

