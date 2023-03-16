The now-deceased convicted murderer Derrick Todd Lee was one of the serial killers who operated in the infamous Baton Rouge region of Louisiana between the 90s to the early 2000s, slaying multiple women in and around the area. Lee is suspected of having murdered seven or more women but was convicted of only two in 2004.

The murder of Charlotte Murray Pace was one of the cases that prosecutors used to convict Derrick Todd Lee in October 2004. He was then handed the death penalty in connection with Pace's stabbing death, after which he died while on death row in 2016.

A chronological timeline of Baton Rouge serial killer Derrick Todd Lee's murders and an attempted r*pe case

Connie Warner in 1992 and Randi Mebruer in 1998

The investigation reportedly started with the 1992 murder of Connie Warner and the 1998 disappearance of Randi Mebruer. Both women were attacked in their homes and resided in the same Zachary neighborhood. Moreover, reports stated that the crime scenes consisted of multiple similarities.

Derrick Todd Lee's first victim is assumed to be 41-year-old Warner from Zachary. On August 24, 1992, she went missing from her house. A week later, her body was discovered close to a lake. An autopsy revealed that she of a fractured skull. On April 18, 1998, Mebruer, 28, was taken from her home in the same Zachary area. Blood evidence was found inside her home, but the body was never located.

Gina Wilson Green in September 2001

Gina Wilson Green, a 39-year-old registered nurse, was r*ped and murdered in her home on Stanford Avenue in Baton Rouge on September 23, 2001. Her body was discovered the following day by a co-worker who decided to check on her when she did not report for work. An autopsy revealed that the nurse was strangled to death.

Geralyn Barr DeSoto in January 2002

On January 14, 2002, Geralyn Barr DeSoto, a 21-year-old Louisiana State University student, was fatally stabbed and almost beheaded in her Addis, Louisiana, residence off Highway 1. Addis is located immediately across the Mississippi River from Baton Rouge. DeSoto's body was found by her husband upon returning home from work.

In August 2004, Derrick Todd Lee was found guilty of her slaying and given a life sentence.

Charlotte Murray Pace in May 2002

A 22-year-old LSU graduate, Charlotte Murray Pace, was r*ped and stabbed over 80 times inside her townhouse on Sharlo Avenue one week after receiving a Master's degree in Business Administration on May 31, 2002. She was killed during her lunchtime, sometime between noon and 2 pm that day. Her roommate found her at approximately 2.15 pm.

Pamela Piglia Kinamore in July 2002

On July 12, 2002, Pamela Piglia Kinamore, a 44-year-old antique shop owner, went missing from her Briarwood Estates residence in Baton Rouge. Four days later, her body was found under the Whiskey Bay Bridge. She was nearly decapitated, given that her neck had been slit repeatedly. Reports also mentioned that she was r*ped.

Trineisha Dené Colomb in November 2002

On November 21, 2002, 23-year-old Trineisha Dené Colomb, who was in the army and aspired to join the Marine Corps, disappeared from her mother’s graveside in Grand Coteau. Her badly beaten body was found on November 24 by a hunter in a forested area off Renaud Road in Scott, Louisiana. An autopsy revealed that she was r*ped.

Carrie Lynn Yoder in March 2003

On March 3, 2003, Carrie Lynn Yoder, a Tampa native pursuing a master's degree at LSU, disappeared from her Baton Rouge, Louisiana, home on Dodson Avenue after returning from a vacation in New Orleans for Mardi Gras. On March 13, her corpse was discovered floating beneath the Whiskey Bay Bridge. Reports stated that she was r*ped and beaten and strangled to death.

Attempted r*pe of Dianne Alexander in July 2002

In July 2002, Derrick Todd Lee attacked and attempted to r*pe Dianne Alexander at her St. Martin Parish home. However, Alexander survived the incident and gave authorities a description of her attacker, leading to his subsequent arrest the following year.

