Buying Beverly Hills season 2: Release date, where to watch, and more details explored

Netflix's Buying Beverly Hills season 2 is set to air on March 22, 2024. The reality TV series offers an inside peek into the opulent real estate industry in Beverly Hills. In addition, the delicate balance of achieving professional success while navigating familial relationships works as the cherry on top.

Centered around The Agency, Mauricio Umansky-owned real estate firm Buying Beverly Hills captivated audiences with its unique showcase of selling multimillion-dollar properties in the exclusive Beverly Hills enclave during its inaugural season. As the Umansky family members collaborate within the business, the show reveals the dynamics that arise when merging family and career.

Inside Buying Beverly Hills season 2: The Umansky’s return with more high-end real estate deals

Release date and where to watch

As per Netflix’s official press release, Buying Beverly Hills season 2 is scheduled for release on March 22, 2024, at 3:00 AM ET.

For the fans tuning in from different regions, here’s a time-zone-adjusted list:

Greenwich Mean Time: 3:00 AM, Friday, March 22, 2024

Eastern Time: 11:00 PM, Thursday, March 21, 2024

Central Time: 10:00 PM, Thursday, March 21, 2024

Mountain Time: 9:00 PM, Thursday, March 21, 2024

Pacific Time: 8:00 PM, Thursday, March 21, 2024

Alaska Time: 7:00 PM, Thursday, March 21, 2024

Hawaii-Aleutian Time: 5:00 PM, Thursday, March 21, 2024

All episodes will be available for streaming on Netflix.

What to expect

Buying Beverly Hills season 2 continues its immersive journey into the Beverly Hills luxury real estate market. Audiences can expect to be captivated by a diverse range of high-value property listings, each one epitomizing the allure and exclusivity for which this renowned area is celebrated.

The series will also delve deeper into the personal lives of the Umansky family, with a particular focus on Sophia Umansky's professional growth as she embarks on an internship at The Agency.

The official synopsis of Buying Beverly Hills season 2 premiere reads:

“Following a real estate agency that specializes in high-end sales; the agency was founded by Mauricio Umansky, the husband of Kyle Richards; it's a lucrative business committed to earning big commissions.”

Additionally, the season will address the separation of Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards, providing a glimpse into how personal relationships can intertwine with professional ambitions.

Filming and production

The cameras were rolling in the opulent locales of Beverly Hills for the upcoming season of Buying Beverly Hills.

After wrapping up production in July 2023, the new episodes are set to give viewers an inside look at the high-stakes world of luxury real estate. Apart from multimillion-dollar mansions, the series will also dive into the personal lives and relationships behind the high-powered deals.

Cast dynamics

Familiar faces will be back for Buying Beverly Hills season 2, with Mauricio Umansky continuing to lead the charge at his real estate firm, The Agency. His daughters, Farrah Brittany and Alexia Umansky, won't be going anywhere either, maintaining major roles within the business operations and personal storylines.

This time, they'll be joined by a newcomer this season: Sophia Umansky is getting in on the family business as an intern, offering up a fresh outlook.

The upcoming season also has major plans for Kyle Richards. Her relationship with her brother-in-law, Mauricio, is poised to get the spotlight, taking viewers deeper into how family and professional lives intersect at a company like The Agency. It's this merging of business and personal that gives the show its authentic, behind-the-scenes flavor.

The second season will likely introduce some new agents and high-profile clients into the mix as well.

Stream Buying Beverly Hills on Netflix on March 22, 2024.