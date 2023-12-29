Call the Midwife season 13: Release date, full list of cast, where to watch, and more

Fans get ready for another emotional rollercoaster as Call the Midwife season 13 is coming soon. Bringing with it the usual heartwarming stories and amazing performances, it has made its place as a fan-favorite series.

The show nails the whole concept of midwifery practice amid all these societal changes, which is why it is still winning over fans. Season 13 is slated to be released on March 17, 2024 on PBS. So, while fans wait in anticipation for all the juicy drama, let's dig into the deets that make season 13 a must-watch series.

When will Call the Midwife season 13 be released?

The long-awaited Call the Midwife season 13 episodes will be coming to PBS on March 17, 2024, at 8 PM ET. This Sunday night lineup is expected to take fans on a wild ride through the exciting world of midwifery, with eight episodes that will leave a lasting impression. Fans can start streaming it for free starting May 28, 2024.

On the other hand, PBS Passport members get a bonus - they can watch each episode a whole month before it airs on TV, starting from February 18, 2024. It's like a countdown to season 13, filled with excitement and expected to deliver yet another successful season.

BBC is dedicated to the series, and they've already renewed it for two more seasons, 14 and 15, on February 2023, so fans can expect to keep watching it until at least 2026.

Call the Midwife Season 13: Full list of cast members

In season 13 of Call the Midwife, some old favorites come back to play their parts again, like Jenny Agutter as Sister Julienne and Stephen McGann as Dr. Turner. Plus, some new faces are joining the show, like Renee Bailey, who plays trainee midwife Joyce Highland, and Natalie Quarry, who takes on the role of trainee midwife Rosalind Clifford.

Returning cast members for Call the Midwife Season 13:

Jenny Agutter as Sister Julienne

Judy Parfitt as Sister Monica Joan

Laura Main as Shelagh Turner

Helen George as Trixie Aylward

Cliff Parisi as Fred Buckle

Stephen McGann as Dr. Turner

Linda Bassett as Nurse Crane

Megan Cusack as Nancy Corrigan

New cast members for Call the Midwife Season 13:

Renee Bailey as Joyce Highland (trainee midwife)

Natalie Quarry as Rosalind Clifford (trainee midwife)

This mix of familiar and new faces is gonna add so much depth and realness to the show's stories.

Where can I watch Call the Midwife season 13?

Call the Midwife can be streamed on PBS (Image via IMDb)

Plenty of streaming options are available for fans who are excited to keep up with all the latest episodes of Call the Midwife season 13. Fans can visit the official Call the Midwife website or use the PBS App on various devices like Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android phones, iPhones, iPads, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast, and Android TV.

Streaming makes it super easy to watch new episodes of your local PBS stations as soon as they air on TV. Enjoy them free from the premiere date up to 30 days after the season finale.

As fans get ready for the newest chapter, the series is an example of amazing storytelling, highlighting the strength and kindness of midwives throughout history.