Calls From the Inside on ID: How did Anna Repkina die?

Anna Repkina, a 26-year-old woman from Moscow, was caught in a love-triangle that resulted in her death in 2017. The Russian woman fell in love with a man from the US, William Hargrove who was already pursuing a relationship with a married woman, Michelle Chavez.

When Chavez gave him an ultimatum, he thought it was best to get rid of Repkina and decided to shoot her with a shotgun.Repkina's body was found buried inside some trash in a remote area of Alsea.

Love triangle that should never have been, epic lies and finally, money.

Our last episode of 2022 on Monday, Episode 89 – Anna Repkina

Hargrove was convicted while Michelle was able to get out of the clutches of the law.

Anna's chilling story will be detailed in Investigation Discovery's true-crime series Calls From the Inside. The episode titled An Inconvenient Romance will air on Janurary 31.

"William Hargrove loves both Anna and Michelle: When Michelle tells him he has to choose between them, he picks her, and Anna winds up dead"

Repkina moved to America only to be with her lover

In 2017, Anna wanted to give her online relationship with William Hargrove a breakthrough, so she decided to move to the US. Little did she know that her boyfriend was also dating Michelle Chavez.

When Anna made her relationship official on the social networking platform, Chavez was furious. Worse still, Hargrove gave Anna the same ring that Chavez once gifted to her boyfriend, as a token of their relationship.

Chavez's ultimatum

Enraged Chavez gave Hargrove an ultimatum. She told William that if Anna was to stay in his life, he would have to lose Chavez. During her trial, however, Chavez admitted that she did not mean to get her killed.

After receiving the ultimatum, William borrowed a shotgun from a friend and killed her. He reportedly told his friend who lent him the shotgun that he wanted to "go up to the woods and blow off some steam."

Repkina's body was dumped among other garbage

Anna's body was discovered by two caretakers. It was dumped in a remote location in Alsea. The caretakers immediately informed the police and they were able to find sufficient evidence around her to reach the perpetrator.

Anna was discarded along with some cigarette cartons, candy wrappers and fast food bags. However, among the trash was an invoice from a fast-food company. This was the most important clue that the investigators got hold of.

William started to take money out of Anna's bank account

After killing Anna, William was on a shopping spree. He paid his car insurance with Anna's money and started to buy cigars and Legos. His friend would say he was often buy things he did not requrie.

However, it seemed that William regretted killing Anna as some chats with online friends revealed he often enquired about how to stop his "best-friend" from doing something that he should not do.

William was charged with second-degree murder

William was arrested soon after and was convicted of second-degree identity theft and murder. In January 2020, he was found guilty and was sentenced to life in prison with a possiblity of parole only after 25 years.

He is currently serving his sentence at at the Snake River Correctional Institution.

