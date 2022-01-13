Campbell's soup-scented candles: Where to buy, price and all you need to know

The Campbell's Soup Company has launched its new range of scented candles.

On January 12, the brand announced that it was joining forces with chain store CAMP to produce a limited edition of scented candles. The new venture will be creating candles based on its two soup flavours: Tomato Soup (with grilled cheese) and Chicken Noodle Soup.

The Tomato Soup candle is said to offer notes of roasted tomatoes, peppercorns and drippy grilled cheese, whereas the Chicken Noodle Soup will have a scent of cloves, savory chicken and buttery crackers.

The scented candles will be inspired by the company's two soup flavours - Tomato Soup and Chicken Noodle Soup (Image via camp.com)

Candles are being designed to look exactly like soup cans, and they will be stackable just like cans of soup.

Once melted down, the candles will reveal a Snowbuddy keepsake that the customers can cherish after the wax has disappeared. The figurine is inspired by the brand's "Snowbuddy snowman" advertisement which debuted on television in 2020.

Where to buy Campbell's soup-scented candles?

The limited-edition soup-scented candles will be available for purchase from January 12, 2022 onwards. Customers can either buy the candles from CAMP's official website or CAMP stores based in Connecticut, Dallas, New Jersey and New York. Each candle is priced at $24 and as per the brand's spokesperson, only 2000 candles will be manufactured.

Along with the candles, the soup-giant and CAMP are celebrating the season of giving away.

Talking about the new range, chief marketing officer for Campbell's Meals & Beverages Linda Lee said that winter season sparks fond memories.

"The company is excited to continue our mission of creating family moments and memories for all through our partnership with Camp."

The companies will be donating 10 percent of the net proceeds to the non-governmental organization Feeding America. Additionally, Campbell's is providing a free Winter Warm Up Guide filled with fun wintry activities to do at home - from DIY crafts to fun games to brand-themed recipes. The online guide can also be downloaded from CAMP's official site.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan