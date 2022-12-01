Can you die from scoliosis? Symptoms explored as Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac passes away

Christine McVie, the British keyboard player and co-vocalist in Fleetwood Mac, passed away on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. The member of Fleetwood Mac was 79 years old and had been associated with the group for over 50 years.

The news was confirmed by the band, as they posted a message for the talented musician on Twitter, calling Christine McVie “one-of-a-kind” and “special.”

The group said:

“There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie. She was truly one-of-a-kind, special, and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life.”

McVie had revealed in June this year that she was suffering from scoliosis. At the time, she conveyed that she was trying to get her back better and in decent shape.

After the news of McVie's demise went public, several people shared their tributes on social media. At the same time, her family also posted a message from her Twitter account, stating that the musician was fighting a “short illness.”

While the family did not confirm that the “short illness” was scoliosis, netizens are now wondering if the musician passed away due to the same.

Scoliosis is not a fatal condition

Scoliosis is basically a sideways curvature of the spine that is mostly diagnosed during adolescence. It can also occur in people with conditions like cerebral palsy and muscular dystrophy.

While most curves are mild, some even worsen as an individual grows up. Furthermore, in rare cases, severe scoliosis can be disabling.

While the angle of the curve may be small in some cases, anything that measures more than 10 degrees on an X-ray can be considered as scoliosis. Other symptoms of the curvature illness include:

A visible curve on the back

Shoulder, waists, and hips that look uneven

Ribs sticking out of the body

Back stiffness

Pain and numbness in the legs

Fatigue

Low back pain

The causes can be one of the following:

Cerebral palsy

Muscular dystrophy

Birth defects

Infections

Tumors

Genetic conditions like Marfan syndrome and Down syndrome

The treatment process for the illness can be quite long. However, in some cases, if the illness is mild, there might not be any need for treatment.

It is important to note that scoliosis cannot be fatal. However, in aged individuals, the pain can be immense due to the curvature of the spine.

In the case of Christine McVie, while scoliosis could not have been the sole cause of her death, she may have been in pain due to the harsh effects and complications of the same.

Christine McVie had a long and successful career as a musician, as she gave many hits like Got a Hold on Me, Don’t Stop, You Make Loving Fun and Little Lies.

Christine McVie will always be remembered for her three solo albums and numerous hit songs

Christine McVie, born in July 1943, has been a popular name in the English music industry for many years.

McVie released three solo albums that mostly focused on love and relationships. A few of her songs also helped her receive a number of awards and accolades like the Ivor Novello Award for Lifetime Achievement from the British Academy of Songwriters. Furthermore, she also received two Grammy Awards for her popular songs with the band Fleetwood Mac.

On the personal front, Christine was married to John McVie, but the couple separated eight years after tying the knot. 10 years after her divorce with John, the musician married Eduardo Quintela, and their marriage lasted seven years.

The musician is mostly known for her work in the genres blues, blues rock, pop rock, rock, and soft rock.

