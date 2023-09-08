"Can't get more woke": Karine Jean-Pierre Vogue photoshoot comes under fire online

American political advisor Karine Jean-Pierre's latest photoshoot with Vogue was slammed online. On September 7, the fashion and lifestyle magazine published a profile on the 49-year-old personality that showed her dressed in designer outfits along with the details about her personal and professional life.

Jean-Pierre was photographed in various locations, including outside the White House and in her office, wearing outfits by Gabriela Hearst and Victor Glemaud and lauded as a truth-teller who changed the course of history.

Expand Tweet

In the article, Jean-Pierre, who is the first Black woman and openly gay individual to assume the role — recalled when President Joe Biden appointed her in 2022 to take on the position behind the White House Briefing Room podium. While speaking to Vogue, she said:

"It happened fast. The president and I had 20 seconds together. You’re kind of like, ‘Were there supposed to be fireworks happening? Mood music?’ There was none of that.”

However, the new Vogue profile failed to impress several netizens, as one of them commented:

Screenshot of an X user remarking on Karine Jean-Pierre Vogue's profile. (Photo via @MikeSington/X)

X users react to Karine Jean-Pierre's Vogue profile

After the pictures from Karine Jean-Pierre's Vogue profile went viral, X users were furious. Several users slammed the publication for doing to profile on Jean-Pierre while excluding Melania Trump when she was holding the position and branded it "woke."

Others pointed out how Melania is much more qualified and has achievements unlike Jean-Pierre, with one even mocking the publication for wasting its editorial space.

Screenshot of an X user remarking on Jean-Pierre Vogue's profile. (Photo via @MikeSington/X)

Screenshot of an X user remarking on Jean-Pierre Vogue's profile. (Photo via @MikeSington/X)

Screenshot of an X user remarking on Jean-Pierre Vogue's profile. (Photo via @MikeSington/X)

Screenshot of an X user remarking on Jean-Pierre Vogue's profile. (Photo via @MikeSington/X)

Screenshot of an X user remarking on Jean-Pierre Vogue's profile. (Photo via @MikeSington/X)

Screenshot of an X user remarking on Jean-Pierre Vogue's profile. (Photo via @MikeSington/X)

Screenshot of an X user remarking on Jean-Pierre Vogue's profile. (Photo via @MikeSington/X)

Screenshot of an X user remarking on Jean-Pierre Vogue's profile. (Photo via @MikeSington/X)

Screenshot of an X user remarking on Jean-Pierre Vogue's profile. (Photo via @MikeSington/X)

In the same Vogue profile, Karine Jean-Pierre also opened up about raising her 9-year-old daughter, after she split from her longtime partner and former CNN reporter, Suzanne Malveaux.

“I’m a single mom who is co-parenting this amazing kid. Our number-one priority is her privacy and to make sure we create an environment that’s nurturing."

The White House press secretary, who is 49 years old at the time, encountered Malveaux at the Democratic National Convention in 2012 while working for President Barack Obama's re-election campaign. In her 2019 book, Moving Forward, she wrote:

"We met at a donor party being held in a nightclub. I know it’s a cliché, but the truth is, I spotted her across a crowded dance floor.”

Moving in together in 2014, they later adopted Soleil, which is French for "sun," at Malveaux's suggestion, even though Jean-Pierre wasn't sure she wanted to have a child.

As of writing, Karine Jean-Pierre has not responded to the backlash on her Vogue profile.