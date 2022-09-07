Who is Dylan Drossaers? NikkieTutorials' relationship explored as YouTuber ties the knot with longtime partner 

On September 6, 2022, Nikkie De Jager - better known as NikkieTutorials - tied the knot with longtime beau Dylan Drossaers.

Droassaers is an internet personality who describes himself as "Mr.Tutorials" in his Instagram bio, and has appeared alongside Nikkie in many of her videos. The two got engaged in 2019.

On September 6, NikkieTutorials and Dylan Drossaers took to Instagram and penned down a joint post announcing their wedding. The duo wrote:

“06-09-2022... Mr. & Mrs. Tutorials... can’t wait to show you the full story time video NEXT WEEK!”

The post included a picture of the two sharing a kiss amidst floral decorations. Nikkie was seen wearing a sparkling wedding dress, while her now-husband was seen sporting a teal suit. In another image uploaded in the same carousel, the two were seen holding hands.

Just Jared, a celebrity news publication, claimed that the 28-year-old bride seemed to be wearing a Viktor&Rolf wedding gown. However, the same has not been confirmed.

NikkieTutorials and Dylan Drossaers: All we know about their relationship

NikkieTutorials and Dylan Drossaers met in 2018. They made their relationship Instagram-official in January 2019. Uploading a picture of herself and Dylan, Nikkie captioned the post:

“The biggest 2018 hit that wasn’t included in my new video yesterday... meet the guy that has changed my life!"

Dylan was born in 1995 in Eindhoven, Noord-Brabant, Netherlands. He studied at De Rooi Pannen Eindhoven. According to The Personage, his net worth is estimated to be $200,000.

In August 2019, about a year after he met NikkieTutorials, Dylan proposed to her at a seaside restaurant during their romantic trip to Italy. Nikkie shared the news with her followers on Twitter and Instagram.

Both Nikkie and Dylan are very private about their relationship, as a result of which, not a lot of details are available about them. However, in an interview with The Knot in July 2022, Nikkie said:

“Dylan is such a great guy and a loving, caring person. I think we were in a relationship for, I don't know, six months, and everything felt right”.

The Dutch YouTuber also revealed that her now husband was incredibly supportive when, in 2020, she came out as being trans.

While sharing details about her coming out as transgender, Nikkie revealed that she had completely transitioned when she was 19 years old. She added that Drossaers was incredibly supportive throughout her transition.

"I had a couple of rocks surrounding me. And one of those people was Dylan. He was everything I hoped he would be for me in that period because he was super, super supportive. He was with me throughout every second."

Well-wishers congratulate NikkieTutorials as she gets married

NikkieTutorials @NikkieTutorials Mr. & Mrs. Tutorials 🏼‍ ‍ 🏼 can’t wait to show you the full story time video NEXT WEEK! 06-09-2022Mr. & Mrs. Tutorials🏼‍🏼 can’t wait to show you the full story time video NEXT WEEK! 06-09-2022 💍 Mr. & Mrs. Tutorials 👩🏼‍❤️‍👨🏼 can’t wait to show you the full story time video NEXT WEEK! 💕 https://t.co/CTat8k8h8b

The celebrated beauty expert was flooded with congratulatory messages in the comments section of her posts on Instagram and Twitter.

Fellow makeup vlogger James Charles wrote on Instagram:

"CONGRATULATIONS"

Founder of Dominique Cosmetics, Christen Dominique also posted a message for the newly-weds:

"Congratulations to you both!!!"

A few other comments under their post read:

Netizens react to Nikkie De Jager and Dylan Drossaers tying the knot (Image via nikkietutorials/Instagram)

The couple also had plenty of congratulatory messages on Twitter. Check out some of them below:

Jojo Webb @JoWebb85 im so happy for you and Dylan!! Awwwww xoxo @NikkieTutorials Nikkie you got marriedim so happy for you and Dylan!! Awwwww xoxo @NikkieTutorials Nikkie you got married 😭😭 im so happy for you and Dylan!! Awwwww xoxo https://t.co/RLoiKqed7x

Fans are now eagerly awaiting the couple’s wedding video, which is expected to be uploaded to Nikkie's official YouTube channel sometime next week, as per her post.

