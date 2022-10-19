''Can't support this'': Fans demand DC recast Ezra Miller as The Flash 2 gets finished script

Ezra Miller, who has been cast as the lead in the 2023 DC movie The Flash, will reportedly reprise his role for a sequel and fans could not be more unhappy and angry over the news. The 2023 movie is the first film where the red-suited superhero with lighting speed will get his own movie and Warner Bros. has already scripted the sequel to it, in case the movie makes a box-office hit.

While Warner Bros. made public its decision to cast Miller in the sequel movie, the internet erupted with vehement opposition to the decision. It looks like a lot of DC fans will be boycotting their favorite superhero movie because of the casting choice.

Why does the internet have issues with Ezra Miller as The Flash?

Ezra Miller has been portraying the superfast superhero in the red suit for some time now in DC movies. The actor took up the role for the first time in a cameo appearance in Batman vs. Superman in 2016, reprising the role in the 2017 Justice League film. Finally after a long wait, the character will be getting his solo feature in the upcoming 2023 DC movie, The Flash, which will star Ezra Miller as the titular hero.

However, fans are not happy with Ezra Miller starring as Flash since the actor has recently come under intense scrutiny following a series of arrests for their extremely questionable and problematic behavior.

Check out some of these fan reactions below:

JJ @WildeePatrol Ezra Miller promoting The Flash next summer Ezra Miller promoting The Flash next summer https://t.co/JHQjkpuH3y

Jimmy Southam @jimmy_southam @IGN I will never see another movie if it has this sicko Ezra Miller! @IGN I will never see another movie if it has this sicko Ezra Miller!

vikingjedi @vikingjedi23 @IGN Can't support this. The super hero Flash has always been one of my favorites. Even named my dog Flash. DC is dropping the ball big time if they continue with Miller playing that role. @IGN Can't support this. The super hero Flash has always been one of my favorites. Even named my dog Flash. DC is dropping the ball big time if they continue with Miller playing that role.

What are the charges against Ezra Miller?

Miller has been charged with conducting burglary in Vermont, additionally being arrested for other legal issues in Hawaii, Massachusetts, and North Dakota. A family in North Dakota filed a legal complaint against Miller, accusing the actor of grooming their daughter, Tokata Iron Eyes, since she was a 12-year-old-child.

Miller was also arrested twice in Hawaii, the first time for harassing a woman at a karaoke bar and assaulting another man, and the second time for throwing a chair on a woman at a party.

Following their bitter encounter with the law enforcement and drawing global attention for their misconduct, Miller abruptly deleted their Instagram account only to come back again in August to confirmed that they have been suffering from mental health related issues. Their statement reads as follows:

“Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment. I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”

But despite these controversies, it looks like Ezra Miller still has the unwavering faith of Warner Bros. and will continue to feature as The Flash in upcoming DC movies.

Is there any possibility that Warner Bros. might consider recasting the character of Flash? Right now, the prospect of that happening is bleak, but given that Amber Heard was removed from Aquaman, it might be possible that Miller would meet the same fate. Watch this space for more updates on The Flash.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes