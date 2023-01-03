"Can't wait" Fans react as Super Junior's Yesung announces full-length album

Super Junior's vocalist Yesung aka Kim Jong-woon has given his fans an exciting start to the new year by announcing his highly anticipated comeback.

On January 2, 2023, an official representative from his agency, Label SJ, told a Korean media outlet that the singer is currently preparing to release his first solo full-length album this month.

The 38-year-old artist made his solo debut back in 2016 with the EP Here I Am. Since then, he has released multiple solo albums including Pink Magic and Spring Falling. His most recent release was Beautiful Night in 2021.

Though the upcoming album will be his first full-length album in Korea, the singer has previously released a full-length Japanese album titled Story. However, Yesung's fans erupted in excitement at the news of his comeback, describing it as a great start to the year.

"Yesung vocal king is back," fans share their excitement about the upcoming full-length album on social media

The Super Junior vocalist surprised fans by announcing a special comeback that will coincide with the release of his first full-length album.

Fans and E.L.F.s (Super Junior's fandom) were taken aback by the news, with many having already started making guesses about the album's concept and songs. Some said that the best part of the upcoming album would be getting to listen to a few of Yesung's self-composed songs as he will be involved in its making while others have already dubbed it a "masterpiece."

Yesung's recent activities with Super Junior

The Phantom Pain singer recently released a group album Vol.2 The Road: Celebration with Super Junior members Leeteuk, Heechul, Shindong, Eunhyuk, Donghae, Siwon, Ryeowook, and Kyuhyun.

Included in the winter album was a special track Yesung recorded in 2012 as part of the group's vocal subunit, which includes Kyuhyun and Ryeowook.

Titled I wish it were you/(If only you), the b-side gained special attention from fans and was one of the most popular tracks of the album.

The Sorry Sorry singers also visited Manila after three years for a concert as part of their Super Junior World Tour - Super Show 9: Road in Manila. The vocal line serenaded fans with the emotional track I Can’t.

The group will next be seen holding concerts in Brazil on February 9, Peru on February 11, and Mexico on February 14 and 15, 2023.

Meanwhile, the streaming service Disney+ has released a teaser for the group's documentary Super Junior: The Last Man Standing. The three-minute video gives a glimpse of the group's achievements so far along with a preview of the member's interviews.

The upcoming documentary will premiere on January 18, 2023, to mark the group's 18th anniversary.

However, with Yesung's comeback scheduled for release sometime this month, fans cannot wait for more details such as the name, concept, tracklist, and teaser images of the album to be revealed.

