"Finally 9 members together": ELFs rejoice as Super Junior drops comeback MV

On Thursday, December 15, 2022, the legendary K-pop group Super Junior, aka SUJU, returned with their 11th regular album Vol.2 The Road: Celebration.

The group also released a music video for the album's title track, Celebrate, in which they reflect on their 18-year journey and express gratitude to their loyal fanbase. The group also hosted a live stream on their official YouTube and TikTok channels to celebrate the comeback with their fandom, E.L.F.s.

The new album has five tracks, including Celebrate, b-sides Hate Christmas, Snowman, White Love, and a special track, I wish it were you/(If only you), recorded by the SUJU subunit K.R.Y.

Super Junior's live performance of Celebrate and the members' playful antics left fans feeling elated and emotional, as all the nine members have packed schedules, making it difficult for them to get together for group activities.

"Finally 9 members together," E.L.F.s rejoiced, describing it as the "best Christmas gift" the group could give their fans.

Thank you #SUPERJUNIOR for doing a group comeback despite your hectic individual schedules. 11th Album Vol. 2 is a Christmas gift for ELFs. We all know how hard it is to get them together, but they always choose to give back.

Super Junior takes over music charts all over the world with The Road: Celebration

The veteran K-pop group showed no signs of slowing as their album took over music charts worldwide on the day of its release.

The Road: Celebration debuted at the No. 1 spot on iTunes Top Albums charts in 21 countries, including Brazil, India, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Mexico, Paraguay, the Philippines, Vietnam, Qatar, Japan, Mexico, Turkey, Ecuador, Peru, Egypt, and Chile.

It also featured on Apple Music charts in 11 regions worldwide, while the title song Celebrate rose to the top spot on iTunes Top Songs charts in 11 countries. Two b-sides from the album If only you and White Love also appeared on the chart.

Dominating performances on worldwide music charts and immense love from fans all over the world proved that the second-generation K-pop group still holds true to their "King of Hallyu Wave" title.

Super Junior to perform Celebrate in Manila, future projects, and more

Our answer will surely be, "Always"



Now let’s pick up where we left off because their promise of "Babalikan namin kayo" is now coming true. See you @



Grab your tickets via If @SJofficial asks, "You waited?" Our answer will surely be, "Always" Now let's pick up where we left off because their promise of "Babalikan namin kayo" is now coming true. See you @ #SS9inManila

The nine-member group comprising Leeteuk, Heechul, Yesung, Shindong, Eunhyuk, Donghae, Siwon, Ryeowook, and Kyuhyun will deliver the debut stage performance of Celebrate in Manila as part of their world tour SUPER SHOW 9: ROAD on December 17 and 18.

The Sorry Sorry singers will also perform alongside labelmates Kangta, BoA, TVXQ, Girls' Generation, SHINee, and more for SM Entertainment's annual winter project, 2022 Winter SMTOWN: SMCU PALACE.

The album, which is a continuation of the last company-wide project, SMCU EXPRESS, will be released on December 26, 2022. Teaser images are currently being released, and the first set of ID Portrait Images features Super Junior's Kyuhyun and Shindong.

Moreover, all SM artists will take part in the agency's free new year concert, 2023 SMTOWN LIVE: SMCU PALACE @KWANGYA, which will be aired on January 1, 2023.

Meanwhile, Disney+ confirmed that a Super Junior documentary would be released exclusively on January 18 to celebrate the group's 18th anniversary. The film titled Super Junior: The Last Man Standing will trace the group's journey from the early 2000s to the current rise as global K-pop stars.

