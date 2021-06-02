"Can't wait to shut this b***h up": Fans back Tyron Woodley as he promises to rid the sport of Jake Paul 

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley are set to face each other in a professional boxing match this summer. The fight will be the YouTube megastar's fourth pro boxing bout and the former UFC welterweight champion’s pro boxing debut.

With the confirmation of the fight, both fighters have been able to start their pressers to build hype for the event.

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley is a done deal and both have signed, first reported by The Athletic and confirmed to @arielhelwani.



The 190-pound match is currently slated for August 28, sources say. pic.twitter.com/NL8WItaaXr — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 1, 2021

A number of fighters involved in MMA and boxing want Jake Paul out of the sport as soon as possible, and Tyron Woodley is hoping to be the first to defeat him in the ring.

"The Chosen One" recently said about Jake Paul:

"Easiest fight of my career & biggest purse of my career all in one night. Basically, they brought me in to take out the trash. Can't wait to shut this b*tch up. This is getting done for the culture, the whole MMA/boxing community, to rid this guy of combat sports."

Jake Paul also had his own words for Woodley, telling ESPN in an interview:

"As I enter my fourth pro fight, I am excited to knock the first one off the list by challenging myself against a five-time UFC champion known for his knockout power. Tyron's a seasoned striker who has fought the best in the world. I certainly respect his career, but I will be sending Tyron into a permanent siesta on August 28."

Dear, @TWooodley thanks for being the second MMA fighter on my hit list.



August 28th the 5x UFC champion is getting knocked out by a Disney actor. pic.twitter.com/MHhMMp9EGl — GOTCHA HAT (@jakepaul) June 1, 2021

Fans support Tyron Woodley as he prepares for his upcoming fight with Jake Paul

The fight between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley will be a 190-pound pro boxing bout in a 20 x 20 ring. The event will take place on August 28th, 2021, but the venue is yet to be confirmed.

The highly-anticipated match will have to be purchased and viewed through Showtime.

Many fans have taken to Twitter to express their support for Tyron Woodley as he prepares himself for the upcoming fight. Here are some of the best reactions:

Please Woodley man you have to do this for all of us😭 — Oli McBurnie (@oli_mcburnie) June 1, 2021

Tyron Woodley loses 15 rounds in a row and gets submitted in his last ever ufc fight. 4 fight L streak.



He comes back to Box Jake Paul and knocks him the fuck out.



JUST IMAGINE IT pic.twitter.com/CyH93JlZHv — ᴀʀᴛᴏꜰᴡᴀʀ🗿🏝 (@MiracleMMA__) May 31, 2021

Dear @jakepaul keep the 🧢 I'm taking your head clean off your neck! #GotchaSoul pic.twitter.com/f7Ba8MELJ4 — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) June 1, 2021

Jake Paul after getting hit with a jab by Tyron Woodley pic.twitter.com/knOwxLUfhD — numba wan chaos FREE PALESTINE (@supersmeshbros) June 1, 2021

After you KO this bum, KO ol boy that was talking wild to you in the locker room, get ur money bro — Bigg Country (@BiggCountry248) June 1, 2021

Jake bit off more than he can chew with this one — Whit McGee (@journalismfeels) June 1, 2021

Leaked footage of Tyron Woodley vs. Jake Paul pic.twitter.com/BtVUB9SF5e — Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) May 31, 2021

Society if Tyron Woodley knocks out Jake Paul pic.twitter.com/JVm0W8FTYY — Alex 🏝 (@Ataman_MMA) May 31, 2021

Also Read: "I bet $20K on Tyron Woodley and he lost" - Logan Paul backs his brother Jake Paul to beat the former UFC welterweight champion