Candace Owens' A Shot in the Dark: How to watch, release date, and more details

Candace Owens recently announced the release of her documentary series A Shot In The Dark. The talk show hostess has always been outspoken about her views on vaccines, and in an effort to be more transparent, she is releasing an 11-part series regarding childhood vaccination.

Candace recently shared her thoughts on young children using TikTok, prompting the announcement of the series.

Candace Owens @RealCandaceO

I want parents to truly have informed consent.



Available exclusively on In two weeks I’m dropping a free video series (11 episodes) to go through the history of every single childhood vaccination on the schedule. It’s taken me almost two years to research.I want parents to truly have informed consent.Available exclusively on @parler_app In two weeks I’m dropping a free video series (11 episodes) to go through the history of every single childhood vaccination on the schedule. It’s taken me almost two years to research. I want parents to truly have informed consent. Available exclusively on @parler_app https://t.co/LZw6xjsxMn

How to watch Candace Owens' A Shot in the Dark

Viewers can download the Parler App from the App Store or Play Store to watch A Shot In The Dark. All episodes will be available to watch at any time and will be completely free.

While Candace hasn't given a particular release date, she has stated that the series will premiere in two weeks.

While discussing her project, she stated:

"In two weeks I’m dropping a free video series (11 episodes) to go through the history of every single childhood vaccination on the schedule. It’s taken me almost two years to research. I want parents to truly have informed consent."

A Shot in the Dark episode list

Candace shared the episode lineup on her Instagram account. Here's what they are:

My very own shot in the dark The Iron lung (Polio) Problem meet solution meet problem (Vitamin K) The experts: History of the FDA, CDC Part 1: Sick is not dying (Measles Mumps and Rubella), Part 2: We are not allowed to talk about Autism The Non-experts: The mommy and #TheFutureIsFemale Tetanus vs Plumbing S*xually transmitted nonsense – Hep B HPV 90s Nostalgia (Varicella) Pertussis, Pertussis Suddenly! (SIDS)

Candace Owens' opinion on COVID vaccines

Candace Owens has stated unequivocally that she will not receive COVID-19 vaccinations. This was announced on Candace, the television host's show.

She remarked, according to Newsweek:

“I would say to the people, first and foremost, I am obviously unvaccinated… I am not getting this vaccine, ever. Never going to get it. I don’t care if I’m on my deathbed and they say ‘it can save you,’ I’m not going to get it.”

She continued:

“I’m principally now opposed to [the vaccine], and I do not understand why anybody who is healthy, able-bodied, and young, would ever get this vaccine if you’re not at risk of COVID.”

While Candace Owens is known for her radical opinions, it is most curious to note how her outlook on the American healthcare system adds to the much-needed conversation regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia