Canoe Club x Engineered Garments: Where to get, release date, price and more details explored

Canoe Club x Engineered Garments has unveiled a stylish two-piece capsule that embodies modern aesthetics and practical utility. The collection, a collaborative effort between the Colorado-based retailer Canoe Club and the iconic brand Engineered Garments, features a distinctive Club Coat and a pair of versatile Fatigue Pants.

The inspiration for these pieces stems from classic English workwear, putting function and fashion together. This collaboration brings the mountain-harnessed ethos of Canoe Club and the avant-garde design sensibilities of Engineered Garments.

The Canoe Club x Engineered Garments collection was released on November 3, exclusively via Canoe Club at 12 pm EDT. The Fatigue Pant is priced at $288, while the Club Coat is available for $498.

Canoe Club x Engineered Garments collection combines comfort and fashion

The Club Coat is a seamless amalgamation of a driver's coat and a worker's jacket. Some key features include:

Cropped and boxy fit: This modern fit ensures the coat is suitable for all body types, making it a versatile addition to any wardrobe.

Custom dual-zip O-ring zipper: The distinctive zipper adds a touch of elegance to the coat.

Contrasting corduroy collar and cuffs: These elements pay homage to English workwear while providing added comfort.

The Fatigue Pants are versatility at its best, and they retain the classic Engineered Garments look with added features:

Adjustable Drawstring Leg Opening: This allows for versatile styling and a comfortable fit.

Custom Lining: The pants boast a custom tartan plaid or blackwatch lining, adding a touch of sophistication.

Matching aesthetics and a timeless collaboration

The Club Coat and the Fatigue Pants are available in light blue "Storm" and black "Ink" colors, crafted from matching cotton twill fabric. These pieces can be worn separately or together, ensuring they fit well in any ensemble.

Established in 2017, the Canoe Club has become a favorite destination for fashion enthusiasts, offering a curated selection of emerging labels and established brands. Engineered Garments, known for its innovative takes on military and heritage garments since 1999, has been a staple at Canoe Club since its inception.

This collaboration is a reflection of iconic English workwear designed to cater to everyday needs while being durable and subtly chic. The Canoe Club x Engineered Garments collection fits perfectly in any wardrobe, making daily outfit choices effortlessly stylish.

Canoe Club x Engineered Garments masterfully bridges classic style and modern utility, presenting a two-piece collection that effortlessly elevates any wardrobe. Drawing inspiration from English workwear, the collaboration encapsulates a balance of rugged elegance and contemporary aesthetics.

This Canoe Club x Engineered Garments collection offers a timeless design for fashion enthusiasts the opportunity to experience a seamless blend of tradition and innovation through garments that speak volumes in their simplicity and function.

Available from November 3, 2023, exclusively at Canoe Club, both online and in-store, these meticulously crafted pieces — the versatile Club Coat and the adaptable Fatigue Pants, showcase the forward-thinking approach of both brands.