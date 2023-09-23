AMBUSH x Nike Air More Uptempo Low “Black/White” sneakers: Where to get, release date, price and more details explored

AMBUSH x Nike Air More Uptempo Low “Black/White” sneakers are making an anticipated entrance among sneaker enthusiasts. Recently teased by the talented Yoon Ahn, these sneakers bring a fresh twist to a timeless classic.

Mark the calendars as the AMBUSH x Nike Air More Uptempo Low “Black/White” sneakers are set to release on October 6th, 2023. Priced at $190, they will be available on Nike SNKRS and select Nike retail partners globally.

Reflecting both innovation and tradition, this pair is a testament to Nike’s continual evolution in the dynamic world of footwear. The collaboration with AMBUSH adds a layer of exclusivity, marking these sneakers as a must-have for collectors and fashion-forward individuals alike.

This edition stands out with its iconic black/white color scheme, reminiscent of the classic 1996 design. However, it’s not all about nostalgia; the significant alteration in height and the application of the AMBUSH brand logo at the heel, tongue, and insoles, inject a contemporary vibe, ensuring the sneakers resonate with both old fans and a new generation.

The “Lilac” colorway is also dropping on the same day, making it a double treat for sneaker lovers.

AMBUSH x Nike Air More Uptempo Low “Black/White” sneakers will be released on October 6th, 2023

Nike, originating from the winged goddess of victory in Greek mythology, has been a symbol of triumph and innovation since its inception. From the iconic “Just Do It” slogan to the swoosh logo, Nike has made history, creating a legacy intertwined with the evolution of sportswear and fashion.

The collaboration with AMBUSH is another feather in Nike’s cap. Yoon Ahn’s touch brings a unique perspective, seamlessly blending Nike’s athletic heritage with AMBUSH’s avant-garde approach. This fusion results in a pair of sneakers that are both functional and fashionable, appealing to a broad spectrum of consumers.

The AMBUSH x Nike Air More Uptempo Low “Black/White” sneakers hold onto tradition while embracing modernity. The black/white colorway harkens back to the classic 1996 design, while the low-top alteration and brand logo application signify the contemporary influence of AMBUSH.

AMBUSH x Nike Air More Uptempo Low “Black/White” sneakers (Image via Twitter/@SoleFeenMedia)

Wilson Smith III, Nike's first African American footwear designer, is the original designer of the classic Air More Uptempo. He would surely appreciate the thoughtful modifications made to his design. The sneakers maintain the essence of the classic while introducing elements that make them relevant in today’s fashion landscape.

Eager fans will find the AMBUSH x Nike Air More Uptempo Low “Black/White” sneakers available globally on Nike SNKRS and select Nike retail partners. The availability across various platforms ensures that fans worldwide have a chance to own a pair of these exclusive sneakers.

AMBUSH x Nike Air More Uptempo Low Sneakers (Image via Twitter/@SoleFeenMedia)

Apart from the black/white, sneaker aficionados also have the Limestone/Vivid Sulfur and Lilac/Green colorways to look forward to, adding variety to their collections.

Other Exciting Releases

While the AMBUSH x Nike Air More Uptempo Low “Black/White” sneakers are grabbing headlines, other collaborations are also generating buzz. Notably, the Travis Scott Mac Attack is expected to launch in December, adding to the excitement in the sneaker community.

The release of the AMBUSH x Nike Air More Uptempo Low “Black/White” sneakers is a celebration of tradition and innovation. With its timeless design, contemporary modifications, and the touch of AMBUSH, it’s a must-have for sneaker enthusiasts.