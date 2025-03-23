Carl's Jr. launches new Triple Burgers: All you need to know

Carl's Jr. is a well-known fast-food chain that offers a variety of charbroiled burgers. It has recently expanded its menu with the launch of Triple Burgers. Officially launched on March 19, 2025, this new addition might cater to customers looking for protein-packed options.

The new Triple Burgers offers a customizable experience by the brand and can be tailored according to individuals' preferences. Some standout options include the Triple Famous Star, Triple Big Carl, and more.

Here is everything one needs to know about this highly anticipated launch, taking Carl's Jr. menu to a whole new level.

The newest triple Burgers by Carl's Jr.

Triple Famous Star

This signature item includes three grilled beef patties topped with American cheese, fresh romaine lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, mayonnaise, and a special sauce, all nestled in a sesame seed bun.

Triple Western Bacon Cheeseburger

A bold take on a classic, this burger stacks crispy bacon, melted American cheese, crunchy onion rings, and three beef patties topped with tangy BBQ sauce.

Triple El Diablo

For spice lovers, this burger is packed with bacon, jalapeño poppers, pepper jack cheese, and a fiery sauce, served in a tossed bun to deliver heat in every bite.

Triple Guacamole Bacon

For individuals who prefer a blend of creamy and savory, this burger might be the choice. A perfect blend of fresh guacamole, crispy bacon, melted pepper jack cheese, along with lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise.

Triple Big Carl

Highlighting Carl' Jr.'s signature Big Carl sauce, the triple Big Carl includes American cheese, fresh lettuce, and three beef patties all coated with the in-house sauce. This burger offers a simple taste with the charbroiled flavor.

Launch details

The triple burgers officially launched on March 19, 2025, at the participating locations across the United States. This new addition reflects the brand's commitment to bringing out more variety of meat choices.

Aligned well with the current market trends of bigger portions and bolder flavors, Triple Burgers are available for dine-in, take-out, and delivery through Doordash, Ubereats, and Grubhub, depending upon the location.

New beverage offerings to pair with the Triple Burgers

To complement the Triple burgers, the food chain has introduced new menu offerings, including the Tropicali Refresher- a caffeinated drink infused with lemonade and star fruit for a tropical punch. This refreshing drink contrasts with the richness of the Triple Burgers, balancing the flavors.

Additionally, Carl's Jr. has modified their classic servings, such as regular and strawberry lemonade with natural fruit juice and cane sugar for a more refined taste.

Final thoughts

The Triple burger is a bigger and bolder addition to Carl's Jr.'s menu, aligning with the growing trend of larger, meatier burgers, much like McDonald's Big Mac, and Burger King's Tripple Whopper.

Customers can pair up the triple burgers along with the latest beverages to balance the flavor profile. Available as a menu addition, the Triple burger is a must-try for Carl's Jr. fans looking for a satisfying meal.

