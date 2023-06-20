Carpool Karaoke: The Series is all set to return with brand new episodes of season 5 on Friday, June 23, 2023, exclusively on Apple TV+. The series has been inspired by the recurring fan-favorite segment, Carpool Karaoke, in The Late Late Show with James Corden. The show's host, Corden, has also served as the creator of the Apple TV+ reality series along with Ben Winston.

In the multiple Emmy Award-winning popular series, various celebrity pairs are seen driving around together and singing along to popular songs. The Late Late Show with James Corden dropped the official preview clip for the new episodes of Carpool Karaoke: The Series' fifth season on April 3, 2023.

Ever since the preview was released, fans of the show have been excited to see what new pairings and intriguing new episodes the show has in store for them.

From Avril Lavigne to Cara Delevingne, new episodes of season 5 of Carpool Karaoke: The Series will showcase some fan-favorite celebrities

What to expect from the upcoming episodes?

A still from the new episodes of Carpool Karaoke: The Series season 5 (Image Via Apple TV+ Press)

As mentioned earlier, the highly anticipated new episodes of the fifth season of the popular reality show are scheduled to air exclusively on Apple TV+ this Friday, June 23, 2023. The show's creators, Corden and Winston, have also served as executive producers for the series, along with Eric Pankowski.

The last episode of season 5, titled Brian Cox & Alan Cumming, was dropped on March 31, 2023. A total of eight new episodes will be released on the same day, i.e., June 23. Here's a list of the titles for the new episodes:

Episode 15: The Afterparty Cast

Episode 16: Avril Lavigne & YUNGBLUD

Episode 17: Lea Michele & Darren Criss

Episode 18: Cedric The Entertainer & Sheryl Lee Ralph

Episode 19: Alanis Morissette & Cara Delevingne

Episode 20: Girls5Eva Cast

Episode 21: Ghosts Cast

Episode 22: Alison Brie & Danny Pudi

Take a closer look at the official preview for the new episodes of season 5 here:

The official preview and the titles provide intriguing glimpses of what to expect from the upcoming new episodes. By the looks of it, it is quite evident that followers of the musical reality show are in for a set of highly entertaining new episodes, as some beloved stars will be seen getting paired up to drive around while singing their hearts out.

Who are the cast members for the new episodes?

A still from the new episodes of Carpool Karaoke: The Series season 5 (Image Via Apple TV+ Press)

The cast list for the new episodes of Carpool Karaoke: The Series season 5 includes:

John Cho

Zoë Chao

Jack Whitehall

Sam Richardson

Anna Konkle

YUNGBLUD

Avril Lavigne

Lea Michele

Darren Criss

Cedric The Entertainer

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Cara Delevingne

Alanis Morissette

Busy Philipps

Renée Elise Goldsberry

Sara Bareilles

Paula Pell

Devan Long

Utkarsh Ambudkar

Rose McIver

Román Zaragoza

Rebecca Wisocky

Alison Brie

Joel McHale

Danny Pudi

Don't forget to catch the new episodes of Carpool Karaoke: The Series season 5, which will arrive on Apple TV+ on June 23, 2023.

