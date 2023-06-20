Carpool Karaoke: The Series is all set to return with brand new episodes of season 5 on Friday, June 23, 2023, exclusively on Apple TV+. The series has been inspired by the recurring fan-favorite segment, Carpool Karaoke, in The Late Late Show with James Corden. The show's host, Corden, has also served as the creator of the Apple TV+ reality series along with Ben Winston.
In the multiple Emmy Award-winning popular series, various celebrity pairs are seen driving around together and singing along to popular songs. The Late Late Show with James Corden dropped the official preview clip for the new episodes of Carpool Karaoke: The Series' fifth season on April 3, 2023.
Ever since the preview was released, fans of the show have been excited to see what new pairings and intriguing new episodes the show has in store for them.
From Avril Lavigne to Cara Delevingne, new episodes of season 5 of Carpool Karaoke: The Series will showcase some fan-favorite celebrities
What to expect from the upcoming episodes?
As mentioned earlier, the highly anticipated new episodes of the fifth season of the popular reality show are scheduled to air exclusively on Apple TV+ this Friday, June 23, 2023. The show's creators, Corden and Winston, have also served as executive producers for the series, along with Eric Pankowski.
The last episode of season 5, titled Brian Cox & Alan Cumming, was dropped on March 31, 2023. A total of eight new episodes will be released on the same day, i.e., June 23. Here's a list of the titles for the new episodes:
- Episode 15: The Afterparty Cast
- Episode 16: Avril Lavigne & YUNGBLUD
- Episode 17: Lea Michele & Darren Criss
- Episode 18: Cedric The Entertainer & Sheryl Lee Ralph
- Episode 19: Alanis Morissette & Cara Delevingne
- Episode 20: Girls5Eva Cast
- Episode 21: Ghosts Cast
- Episode 22: Alison Brie & Danny Pudi
Take a closer look at the official preview for the new episodes of season 5 here:
The official preview and the titles provide intriguing glimpses of what to expect from the upcoming new episodes. By the looks of it, it is quite evident that followers of the musical reality show are in for a set of highly entertaining new episodes, as some beloved stars will be seen getting paired up to drive around while singing their hearts out.
Who are the cast members for the new episodes?
The cast list for the new episodes of Carpool Karaoke: The Series season 5 includes:
- John Cho
- Zoë Chao
- Jack Whitehall
- Sam Richardson
- Anna Konkle
- YUNGBLUD
- Avril Lavigne
- Lea Michele
- Darren Criss
- Cedric The Entertainer
- Sheryl Lee Ralph
- Cara Delevingne
- Alanis Morissette
- Busy Philipps
- Renée Elise Goldsberry
- Sara Bareilles
- Paula Pell
- Devan Long
- Utkarsh Ambudkar
- Rose McIver
- Román Zaragoza
- Rebecca Wisocky
- Alison Brie
- Joel McHale
- Danny Pudi
Don't forget to catch the new episodes of Carpool Karaoke: The Series season 5, which will arrive on Apple TV+ on June 23, 2023.