Why is James Corden going back to the UK? Exploring what's next for the Carpool Karaoke star as The Late Late Show ends

English actor and television host James Corden hosted the final episode of his famed American talk show, The Late Late Show, on April 28, 2023. The 44-year-old star announced his decision last year, stating at the time that the show was never his "final destination," but now he wishes to spend more time with his family, who live in the UK.

Corden first appeared on the scene in March 2015, when he took over as host of the famous talk show from Scottish comedian Craig Ferguson. He launched his viral Carpool Karaoke series with Mariah Carey in 2015, but it was guest Adele in 2016 who gave the year's greatest moment on YouTube.

For the final episode of James Corden's Carpool Karaoke segment, British singer Adele returned, after previously being behind the wheel in 2015. The 34-year-old star sang her top hits on the last episode of the famed segment.

As per BBC, for his final episode of the talk show, Corden had Harry Styles, Will Ferrell, and current president Joe Biden as guests. In a pre-recorded message, Biden told Corden that he would miss him before jokingly thanking him for "never making me sing in a car."

The publication also reports on a segment where chat show host and actor Tom Cruise performed as Timon and Pumbaa from The Lion King in a production in Los Angeles.

James Corden is leaving the show to spend more time with his family

While speaking to actress Drew Barrymore in January 2021, James Corden called leaving The Late Late Show "a very easy decision." He said his choice to leave the show became clear last year when he was shooting for Amazon Prime's drama series, Mammals. Corden said:

"One day I was filming on a Sunday and I came downstairs, it was about 6 a.m. and my son, who was 10 at the time, was sat on the stairs and he said, ‘Are you working today?’ and I said, 'I am,' and he said, 'I thought, well it’s Sunday,' and I said, 'I know, buddy, but this schedule’s just all over the place."

He further continued:

"We just got to get it done because we only have a tiny amount of time before we have to go back and do the show,' and his face just kind of dropped."

Corden said he got into his car, called his wife, and told her about his decision not to "waste" another summer with work.

"I said, 'I’ve realized, best case scenario, we have six more summers where Max even remotely wants to be around us and I cannot waste another one.'"

James Corden added that if he wishes to work, it would not be at the expense of his children.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight in May 2022, James said that his decision to quit the show was not easy but a necessary one.

"It was really hard, and, you know, there is family decisions and all the things like that. But I just couldn't shake that, maybe if I try and back myself somehow... There might be one more adventure, there might be one more journey that I might be capable of. I will never find out if I stay in the safety of this, you know?"

However, he added that he is "really excited" by his future and feels lucky to have made this decision on his own terms.

"When I took the job, I remember saying to my friends, like, 'I'd rather regret doing something than not doing something.' That's the same way I feel now."

While James Corden has become well-known for his upbeat on-screen hosting, he has a divisive personality. In 2022, he was temporarily prohibited from a New York restaurant for being "extremely nasty" to staff, as described by the establishment's owner. The actor later apologized.

