Amazon Prime Video's new comedy series, Mammals, starring James Corden in the lead role, is set to premiere on the platform on Friday, November 11, 2022, at 12 am GMT. The show centers on a chef whose life takes a shocking turn after he discovers some unpleasant secrets about his wife.

The series also stars Melia Kreiling and Colin Morgan, among many others, in pivotal supporting roles. It is written by prominent playwright Jez Butterworth.

Mammals on Prime Video promises to deliver a hearty laugh

Amazon Prime Video shared the official trailer for the show on November 7, 2022, and it offers a glimpse of protagonist Jamie Buckingham's chaotic, comedic, and eventful life. It opens with Corden and Kreiling's characters saying,

''If love is impossible, we must believe in the impossible. We must believe in magic.''

The trailer perfectly strikes a balance between comedy and drama. It has a vibrant tone and promises to deliver a nuanced marital drama replete with complex characters.

Here's the official synopsis of the show, as per Amazon Studios' Press:

''MAMMALS follows the story of Jamie (JAMES CORDEN), a Michelin star chef whose world implodes when he discovers shocking secrets about his pregnant wife, Amandine (MELIA KREILLING). Jamie finds himself hunting for answers with the help of his brother-in-law Jeff (COLIN MORGAN).''

The description further states:

''Through this hunt, the cracks in Jeff’s marriage to Jamie’s sister Lue (SALLY HAWKINS) also widen. Jeff attempts to get through to Lue, but this only makes Lue descend deeper into a secret fantasy world. Meanwhile, after a tragic loss, Amandine delves into her passion for violin but finds solace from an unlikely source.''

Based on the trailer and synopsis, the film explores several complicated themes, including monogamy, love, and marriage, among many others. Viewers can look forward to a comic take on modern marriage, people's perceptions of love, and finding their soulmates.

The series consists of six episodes, which are expected to be released on Prime Video on November 11, 2022.

More details about Mammals cast

Mammals feature James Corden in the lead role as Jamie Buckingham. Corden looks in fine form in the trailer, portraying his character's sadness, anxiety, and paranoia quite convincingly. He dominates the trailer with his distinctive style of humor. Corden's other acting credits include Gavin & Stacey, Into the Woods, The Prom, and Begin Again, to name a few.

Appearing alongside Corden in another key role is Melia Kreiling, who looks equally impressive in the trailer as Jamie's wife, Amandine. Kreiling has starred in CBS' Salvation, The Last Tycoon, and Tyrant. The rest of the supporting cast include talented actors like Colin Morgan, Sally Hawkins, Naoko Mori, and Nina Toussaint-White, among many others.

The show's writer Jez Butterworth is a noted playwright and screenwriter whose works include Birthday Girl, Britannia, The Last Legion, and many more.

You can watch Mammals on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, November 11, 2022.

