Cat Amazing on Shark Tank: Cost, founder, and more about the toys for cats

The new episode of Shark Tank Season 13 is set to air on April 15, 2022 at 8.00 pm ET, featuring four new fascinating business deals in the upcoming episode.

In episode 20 of Shark Tank, one of the contestants will propose to the judges his innovative creation called Cat Amazing, surprising not only the business tycoons but also the viewers.

All about Cat Amazing on Shark Tank

Founded by Andrey Grigoryev, Cat Amazing is a line of treating toys for cats, which was invented in 2014, under the direction of his “Innovation Architect,” cat Mooky.

The idea behind the product was shaped after his cat was “sitting around, bored” not interested in any toys lying around. Grigoryev immediately got the idea to “invent a cat toy that would be fun, engaging, and playable over and over again - in short, The Best Cat Toy Ever,” according to his Cat Amazing website.

After a lot of trial and error, and being “surrounded by scraps of cardboard, torn papers, and various cutting tools," he held up the result and after studying his creation and his cat's reaction, Grigoryev “stammered out the first words that came into his head: “Cat...! Amazing...!”

The excited creator tried his creation on his other cat and "Mooky’s senior lackey, Natalie" and made further changes, making it one of the most loved products by the pawfect animal.

About Cat Amazing toys

Cat Amazing toys are basically cardboard boxes in various shapes and sizes, they are boxes with small openings for placing treats or cat food inside the box. The box keeps the cats entertained by the challenge of getting food from the boxes.

The toy not only helps the cats eat their food at a slow pace but also helps them with behavioral issues as cats act out when they’re bored.

The box comes in four models with each model bigger than the other, namely The Classic, The Slider, The Epic, and The Mega.

Grigoryev launched his second product, The Epic, with a kickstarter campaign in November, 2019, raising $$18,814 from the successful drive. The price of these boxes ranges from $16-$35.

Besides the boxes, the company also sells Stacks, which are stackable, modular cat condos. These condos are made of durable corrugated cardboard with a special coating on them.

The cat lover Grigoryev not only makes toys but also donates some of his toys to cat shelters all over the USA and Canada. Cat Amazing toys is available on Amazon and Chewy.

Will the Shark Tank like Cat Amazing will be revealed on Friday, April 15 on ABC. Viewers can also stream the Shark Tank episode on Hulu or watch it on ABC’s site after it premieres on the channel.

