Cat Person: Release date, plot, cast, and everything we know so far

Amidst the 2023 Sundance International Film Festival's buzz and excitement, Cat Person has already stirred online discussions and controversies. The movie, based on a controversial New Yorker story, casts doubt on the complexities of modern dating, while mixing both humor and horror.

With a stellar cast and a relatable narrative, this film has already piqued the interest of many. Mark your calendars for October 6, 2023, as that's when Cat Person is set to hit theaters.

Cat Person trailer and other details explored

The trailer for Cat Person dropped on August 28, which offered a glimpse into Margot's encounter with a charming guy who adores his cats. However, what starts as a romantic comedy takes a dark and claustrophobic turn after an uncomfortable encounter. The trailer hints at the film's intriguing blend of emotions and characters.

The movie has an impressive ensemble cast, with Emilia Jones portraying Margot. Her previous work includes the award-winning Coda and the TV series Locke & Key.

On the other side of the narrative is Nicholas Braun, known for his role in Succession. The film also features Geraldine Viswanathan, Hope Davis, Fred Melamed, Liza Koshy, Isabella Rossellini, Michael Gandolfini, and Josh Andres Rivera.

The heart of Cat Person lies in Margot, a college sophomore, and her encounter with Robert, an older individual. Their initial online connection gives way to a real-life meeting that doesn't quite match the expectations set by their digital messages and interactions.

The film delves into the intricacies of modern online dating, exploring gender dynamics, communication, and the illusions we build in our minds about the people we meet through our screens.

Behind the lens of the movie is director Susanna Fogel, known for her work on Life Partners and The Spy Who Loved Me. Fogel's ability to navigate complex narratives and characters shines through in this thought-provoking film. Michelle Ashford wrote the screenplay, delivering a compelling narrative.

Together, they've crafted a movie that's sure to spark conversations and challenge our perspectives on modern dating.

The history behind Cat Person

Cat Person originally started as a short story in The New Yorker in December 2017, penned by Kristen Roupenian. Its release coincided with the emergence of the #MeToo movement and ignited important discussions about online dating and consent.

Kristen Roupenian's story became the most downloaded fiction piece in The New Yorker's history, propelling her career.

In 2019, she published a collection of short stories titled You Know You Want This. The movie has come a long way from its viral inception, and its journey culminates with its theatrical release on October 6, 2023.

While the movie promises an engaging theatrical experience, fans will need to be patient. Unfortunately, the film won't be available for streaming simultaneously with its theatrical release, and details about the streaming platform haven't been revealed yet.

The film looks to be a cinematic exploration of the complexities of modern relationships, brought to life by a talented cast and crew. As the release date approaches, anticipation continues to build for this intriguing and somewhat controversional film.