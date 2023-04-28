Where was A Small Light shot? Filming locations of Nat Geo's Anne Frank drama explored

With a fresh perspective on the widely popular story, A Small Light is poised to make a meaningful impression on its audience. This highly anticipated eight-episode drama series, set to premiere on May 1, 2023, on Disney+ and National Geographic, provides a unique perspective on Anne Frank’s story, with an emphasis on Miep Gies, the courageous Dutch woman who risked her life to safeguard Anne and her family.

Based on Miep Gies' book, Anne Frank Remembered: The Story of the Woman Who Helped Hide the Frank Family, A Small Light features an impressive cast led by Bel Powley as Gies and Liev Schreiber as Otto Frank. With Susanna Fogel directing and Joan Rater and Tony Phelan writing the series, it's sure to be a hit.

The trailer for A Small Light was unveiled, giving viewers a glimpse of the powerful narrative that awaits them. The story unfolds in a familiar yet impactful setting, bringing the drama to life without needing extravagant locations. Spanning eight episodes, the series was predominantly filmed in the historically rich city of Amsterdam and the picturesque city of Prague.

These stunning locations serve as the perfect backdrop for the events that transpire in this highly anticipated series.

Exploring the filming locations of A Small Light: A cinematic voyage across time

The series' filming process was meticulous and extensive. The principal photography began in the beautiful city of Prague before moving to Amsterdam, where the cast and crew spent several months capturing the essence of wartime Europe.

The filming locations selected for this series not only add a layer of authenticity but also convey the tension, fear, and hope experienced by the characters.

1) Prague, Czech Republic

Production of A Small Light began in the historic city of Prague, where stunning architecture and cobblestone streets transported the cast and crew back to the early 1940s. Prague's well-preserved buildings and picturesque scenery provided an authentic setting for the series, perfectly capturing the atmosphere of wartime Europe.

2) Amsterdam, Netherlands

The filming then moved to Amsterdam, the true setting of Anne Frank's story. In shooting scenes outside Frank's actual apartment and at the iconic Anne Frank House, the crew was able to bring a sense of realism and emotional depth to the production. It was here that Miep Gies famously said:

"Even an ordinary secretary or a housewife or a teenager can turn on a small light in a dark room."

The team also filmed at the iconic Anne Frank House, where the Secret Annex was located. This allowed the crew to recreate the claustrophobic and tense environment in which the Frank family hid for two years.

3) Hradec Králové, Czech Republic

With its well-preserved historic center and stunning architecture, it's no wonder why the production team of A Small Light chose Hradec Králové as one of their filming spots. The quaint streets lined with cobblestones and captivating architecture provided an ideal setting for capturing the genuine atmosphere of wartime Europe.

Liev Schreiber, who has been offered numerous Holocaust projects throughout his career, expressed his commitment to bringing something new to this story:

"Whatever you think you know about this story, I'm going to try to figure out something that you haven't seen yet."

Schreiber was joined by exceptional ensembles, including Joe Cole as Jan Gies and Billie Boullet as Anne Frank.

A Small Light is set to premiere on May 1, 2023, on Disney+ and National Geographic, allowing viewers to experience this powerful story like never before. With its exceptional cast, creative team, and breathtaking filming locations, it promises to be an unforgettable journey through history, shedding new light on the iconic story of Anne Frank.

