Cattle Decapitation Europe tour 2024: Tickets, dates, venues & all you need to know

Popular American band Cattle Decapitation has excited its fans by announcing their 2024 European tour in support of their critically acclaimed album Terrasite, which was released in May 2023. Now, the band is gearing up to bring its unique brand of metal to European audiences in 2024. The tour will include major cities such as London, Dublin, Budapest, Paris, Munich, and many more.

The European tour promises to be a landmark event for the band, as they won't be making the journey alone. Joining them on their tour are amazing bands 200 Stab Wounds, Signs Of The Swarm, and Vomit Forth.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale from September 8, 2023, at 11 a.m. CST and 12 a.m. UK time via their official website, www.cattledecapitation.com. Fans can follow the artist's social media handles to stay updated on the latest news about the tour.

Cattle Decapitation's Europe tour will begin in Nijmegen and end in Essen

Cattle Decapitation will kick off the tour with their Nijmegen concert, scheduled to take place on March 1, 2024. After performing across multiple cities in Europe, the band will finally wrap up their tour with a final concert in Essen on March 31, 2024.

Here are the dates and venues of the tour:

March 1, 2024 - Nijmegen, NL - Doornroosje

March 2, 2024 - Zürich, CH - Züri Gmätzlets Fest

March 3, 2024 - Paris, FR - Petit Bain

March 4, 2024 - Brighton, UK - Chalk

March 5, 2024 - Southampton, UK - Engine Rooms

March 6, 2024 - Exeter, UK - Phoenix

March 8, 2024 - London, UK - O2 Academy Islington

March 9, 2024 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion

March 10, 2024 - Glasgow, UK - Cathouse

March 11, 2024 - Newcastle, UK - Reds Bar

March 13, 2024 - Limerick, IE - Dolan's Warehouse

March 14, 2024 - Dublin, IE - Academy

March 15, 2024 - Leeds, UK - The Key Club

March 16, 2024 - Birmingham, UK - Asylum

March 17, 2024 - Bristol, UK - The Fleece

March 19, 2024 - Wiesbaden, DE - Schlachthof

March 20, 2024 - Munich, DE - Backstage

March 21, 2024 - Vienna, AT - Szene

March 22, 2024 - Budapest, HU - Barba Negra

March 23, 2024 - Prague, CZ - MeetFactory

March 25, 2024 - Berlin, DE - Lido

March 26, 2024 - Copenhagen, DK - Pumpehuset

March 27, 2024 - Stockholm, SE - Fryhuset Klubben

March 28, 2024 - Oslo, NO - Inferno Metal Festival

March 29, 2024 - Gothenburg, SE - Pustervik

March 30, 2024 - Hamburg, DE - Logo

March 31, 2024 - Essen, DE - Turock

Cattle Decapitation is an American band that started in 1996. They began in San Diego and had a connection to another band called The Locust. In the beginning, they had a bass player named David Astor and a drummer named Gabe Serbian.

As time went on, Cattle Decapitation got more serious about their music. They added more members, like bassist Troy Oftedal and guitarist Josh Elmore. With these new members, they made an album called To Serve Man.

They changed their music style a bit and started playing more death metal. Their music got heavier, and they released albums like Humanure, Karma. Bloody. Karma, and Harvest Floor.

In 2012, Cattle Decapitation changed their sound by adding melody to their music. They released an album called Monolith of Inhumanity. In 2015, they released The Anthropocene Extinction, which was their first album to reach the Billboard 200 charts.

Cattle Decapitation's members also worked on other music projects, like punk/metal bands and noise projects. Over the years, their lineup changed a bit, and they released their ninth album, Death Atlas, in 2019.

Their tenth album, Terrasite, came out in 2023, marking their ongoing journey in the world of music.