Cattle Decapitation Fall 2023 North American Tour: Presale, tickets, dates, venues & more

Cattle Decapitation has announced its Terrasitic Infestation tour across North America this fall. They are also bringing along some heavy metal bands like Immolation, Sanguisugabogg, and Castrator to make this tour memorable for their fans.

The band is taking the show on the road, hitting many major cities across North America, such as Tampa, Brooklyn, Boston, New York, and many others.

The Live Nation presale for the tour will go on sale on August 9, 2023, while general sale tickets will go on sale on August 11, 2023, via TicketMaster.

Fans can follow the band's social media handles to stay updated with the latest news about the tour.

Cattle Decapitation's tour will begin in Santa Ana and end in San Diego

Cattle Decapitation will kick off the tour with their Santa Ana concert, scheduled for November 10, 2023. After performing across Europe, the band will finally wrap up the tour with a show in San Diego on December 16, 2023.

Here are the venues and dates for the tour:

November 10, 2023 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

November 11, 2023 - Mesa, AZ - The Nile Theater

November 12, 2023 - El Paso, TX - Rock House Bar & Grill

November 14, 2023 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

November 15, 2023 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater

November 16, 2023 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center

November 18, 2023 - Baton Rouge, LA - Chelsea’s Live

November 20, 2023 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade *

November 21, 2023 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

November 22, 2023 - Orlando, FL - The Abbey

November 24, 2023 - Greensboro, NC - Hanger 1819

November 25, 2023 - Virginia Beach, VA - Peabody’s Nightclub

November 27, 2023 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

November 28, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl

November 29, 2023 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

November 30, 2023 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw

December 01, 2023 - Montreal, QC - Beanfield Theatre

December 02, 2023 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

December 04, 2023 - Detroit, MI - St Andrews Hall

December 05, 2023 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues

December 06, 2023 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

December 08, 2023 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre

December 09, 2023 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge

December 10, 2023 - Boise, ID - The Shredder

December 11, 2023 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile

December 12, 2023 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

December 14, 2023 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post

December 15, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco

December 16, 2023 - San Diego, CA - Observatory North Park

Cattle Decapitation is an American band that formed in 1996

Cattle Decapitation started in the late '90s as a small project related to animal rights and gory music. They formed in San Diego and were linked to another band called The Locust. At first, they had a bass player named David Astor and a drummer named Gabe Serbian.

Later, Travis Ryan joined as their vocalist, and they switched roles. With this lineup, they released two albums, Human Jerky and Homovore.

Cattle Decapitation got more serious and added more members, like bassist Troy Oftedal and guitarist Josh Elmore. With these new members, they released an album called To Serve Man. They mixed their music style and started to play more death metal. Their music got heavier, and they released albums like Humanure, Karma. Bloody. Karma, and Harvest Floor.

In 2012, Cattle Decapitation changed their sound by adding melody to their music and came out with an album called Monolith of Inhumanity. In 2015, they released The Anthropocene Extinction, their first album to reach the Billboard 200 charts.

Cattle Decapitation has had members involved in other music projects, like punk/metal bands and noise projects. Their lineup changed a bit over the years, and they released their ninth album, Death Atlas, in 2019.

Cattle Decapitation's tenth album, Terrasite, came out in 2023, marking their continued journey in music.