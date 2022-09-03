CBS 48 Hours - Where is Todd Kendhammer now?

CBS 48 Hours Season 34, the highly absorbing and top-rated true-crime series, will re-investigate the heartbreaking death story of a 46-year-old Wisconsin woman named Barbara Kendhammer. The episode will re-arrive on CBS, on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at 9 / 8c.

The title of the CBS 48 Hours episode is Mystery on County Road M, and the official synopsis for the episode, as given by CBS, states:

"Todd Kendhammer says his wife was killed in an accident -- a pipe flew off a truck and crashed into their car. Authorities say the scene was staged. "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty reports."

Barbara Kendhammer, the wife of Todd Kendhammer and mother of Jordan Kendhammer and Jessica Servais, met her unfortunate demise after getting into a fatal car accident on a rural road around La Crosse in September 2016.

Her husband, Todd Kendhammer, is believed to have killed his wife by the prosecutors and was convicted in 2017. However, Todd has denied the charges, and his children are also in support of him.

Since CBS 48 Hours dropped the news of the episode, the audience has been quite eager to learn all about the whereabouts of Todd Kendhammer.

So, without further ado, let's jump right in and find out all about the whereabouts of Barbara's husband ahead of the re-arrival of the upcoming episode of CBS 48 Hours.

Trigger warning: This article contains graphic information about violence.

Learn all about the whereabouts of Todd Kendhammer, before the upcoming CBS 48 Hours episode re-airs on the channel

Who is Todd Kendhammer and what happened to him?

A still of Todd Kendhammer and Barbara Kendhammer (Image Via CBS News)

Todd Kendhammer is the husband of 46-year-old woman Barbara Kendhammer from La Crosse, Wisconsin. He was married to Barbara for 25 years and had two children, named Jessica Servais and Jordan Kendhammer, with her.

The two reportedly had a wonderful marriage and celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary right before the tragic accident that changed their lives forever. While talking about their parent's marriage, the children said:

"Whatever my mom wanted, my dad gave it to her,...They were just in a really good time in their lives 'cause they had their first grandchild, and they were well off." (Via CBS News)

After the terrible accident that took away his wife's life, he became the prime suspect in the case by the authorities. They believed the incident to be a cold-blooded murder and not an accident. During the investigation, several pieces of evidence showed inconsistency in Todd's description of the incident, which led to his arrest.

Reportedly, on December 15, 2017, he was found guilty by a La Crosse County judge and received a lifetime behind-bar sentence with the chance of parole. However, Todd Kendhammer claims his innocence to date.

Where is he now?

A still of Todd Kendhammer in the courtroom (Via CBS News)

After authorities convicted Todd Kendhammer, his son Jordan and daughter Jessica brought on a pair of high-profile attorneys, Jerry Buting and Kathleen Stilling.

With the help of the attorneys, their convicted father was granted an evidentiary hearing by the court. In August 2021, Stilling and Buting brought in a few expert professionals to present their arguments in the case at the evidentiary hearing.

Reportedly, an expert on human memory testified that Todd Kendhammer's issue of remembering everything about the incident inadequately can be explained by the mental trauma caused by the accident.

However, in May 2022, the court denied Kendhammer's new trial request. Todd is currently getting ready to appeal that decision.

Don't forget to catch the CBS 48 Hours episode, titled Mystery on County Road M, re-arriving on CBS this Saturday, September 3, 2022, at 9 / 8c.

