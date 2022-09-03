CBS 48 Hours - Why do prosecutors think Todd Kendhammer killed his wife Barbara?

CBS 48 Hours, the highly engrossing true-crime series, is all set to revisit the death of Barbara Kendhammer. The episode, titled Mystery on County Road M, will re-air this Saturday, September 3, 2022, at 9/8c, exclusively on CBS.

The official synopsis for the episode of CBS 48 Hours reads:

"Todd Kendhammer says his wife was killed in an accident -- a pipe flew off a truck and crashed into their car. Authorities say the scene was staged. "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty reports."

The case, which will be re-enacted by CBS 48 Hours, dates back to September 2016. A woman named Barbara Kendhammer died in hospital after being fatally injured in an unusual car accident.

However, authorities believe it was a murder orchestrated by her husband Todd Kendhammer, who staged it to look like a car accident.

Since news of CBS 48 Hours re-airing the story was released, viewers of the true-crime show have been eager to learn all about the mysterious death case.

Let's dive in and find out why prosecutors believe it wasn't an accident, and Todd Kendhammer murdered his wife, Barbara Kendhammer.

Learn all about the 2016 Barbara Kendhammer death case, before the upcoming CBS 48 Hours episode

What happened to Barbara Kendhammer?

A still of Barbara Kendhammer with husband Todd Kendhammer and their two children (Image Via CBS News)

On September 16, 2016, Barbara Kendhammer, a 46-year-old woman from La Crosse, Wisconsin, got into a deadly car accident that took her life. During the incident, her husband, Todd Kendhammer, was with her.

The incident took place on a countryside road outside La Crosse at around 8 am and after the incident, her husband, Todd Kendhammer, called 911 to report it

During the call, Barbara's husband of 25 years completely broke down and according to the police reports, he said:

"A pipe or something came through the windshield,"

When authorities arrived, the mother-of-two was rushed to a nearby hospital. However, she passed away the very next day.

Why do authorities believe Todd Kendhammer murdered his wife?

Todd allegedly told authorities that a pipe flew off a truck coming from the opposite side, and struck Barbara after breaking through the car windshield.

However, an autopsy report disclosed that the reason behind the 46-year-old's death was blunt force injuries to the neck and head. Barbara had three lacerations on the backside of her head as well. According to the medical examiner, the victim's injuries were inconsistent with the incident described by Todd.

La Crosse County district attorney Tim Gruenke said in a statement:

"She said that the injuries to Barb were very inconsistent with a pipe … that size and that weight coming through the windshield,"

A still of Todd Kendhammer in courtroom (Via CBS News)

The surveillance footage also showed that no truck, matching Todd's description, was coming from the opposite direction. Todd also reportedly told investigators that he and his wife were going to pick up a truck owned by a man named Justin Heim that required a windshield replacement.

However, when investigators looked into the matter, they discovered that Heim's car did not require a windshield replacement and he never ordered it from Todd. Speaking about the incident, Tim Gruenke further said:

"When the police looked into that, they found Justin Heim never had ordered a windshield from Todd, didn't need a windshield. Todd didn't even know where he lived,"

These are some of the reasons why prosecutors believe it wasn't an unfortunate, unusual accident but a murder, committed by Barbara Kendhammer's husband Todd.

Don't forget to watch the upcoming episode, titled, Mystery on County Road M of CBS 48 Hours, arriving on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at 9 / 8c, on CBS.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Madhur Dave