CeCe Winans Believe For It Finale tour 2023: Tickets dates, venues & more

CeCe Winans announced a new Believe For It Finale tour, which is scheduled to take place from August 6, 2023, to October 19, 2023, in venues across the mainland USA. The tour is the final leg of the Believe For It concerts that began in September 2022.

The gospel singer announced the new tour dates via a post on her official Instagram page. It is set to feature supporting performances by Jenn Johnson and Todd Dulaney:

Tickets for the upcoming tour are available for purchase currently from the official events page of the singer (https://cecewinans.com/events/). Tickets are priced at $55 plus processing fees, depending upon the venue.

Jen Johnson, Todd Dulaney to join CeCe Winans on tour

Joining CeCe Winans on tour will be gospel singer and worship pastor of the Bethel Church in Redding, California, Jen Johnson. The singer is best known for her work as one-half of the husband-wife duo Brian & Jenn Johnson, who achieved chart success with their fourth studio album, After All These Years. The album peaked at number 21 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Also on the tour will be gospel musician Todd Dulaney, who is best known for their third studio album, A Worshipper's Heart, which was released on April 15, 2016. The album was a chart-topper on the Billboard Gospel album charts.

The full list of dates and venues for the CeCe Winans North American Believe It For Real Finale Tour is given below:

August 6 – Paducah, Kentucky, at The Carson Center

August 17 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at The Dell Music Center

August 20- Indianapolis, Indiana, at Indiana State Fair

September 15 – Nashville, Tennessee, at The Fisher Center

September 16 – Wilkesboro, North Carolina, at Faithfest

September 29 – South Bend, Indiana, at Notre Dame

October 11 – Charlotte, North Carolina, at Bojangles Coliseum

October 12 – New York City (Brooklyn), New York, at Kings Theater

October 13 – Baltimore, Maryland, at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena

October 18 – Atlanta, Georgia, at The Fox Theatre

October 19 – St. Louis, Missouri, at Chaifetz Arena

Tracing CeCe Winans and her music career

Priscilla Marie Winans, better known by her stage name CeCe Winans, was born on October 8, 1964, and first began her career alongside her older brother BeBe Winans as a duo before transitioning to a solo career.

The singer released her debut solo studio album, Alone in His Presence, on September 28, 1995. The album peaked at number 124 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Following the success of her debut studio album, the singer released her second studio album, Everlasting Love, on March 17, 1998. The album peaked at number 107 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Cece Winans subsequently released several albums, with the first notable album being her sixth studio album, Throne Room, which was released on September 9, 2003. The album peaked at number 32 on the Billboard 200 album chart. The album also sold more than 384,000 copies in the US.

Cece Winans released her next notable album five years later. Her eighth studio album, Thy Kingdom Come, which was released on April 1, 2008, won her the Best Pop/Contemporary Gospel Album award at the 2009 Grammy Awards.

The singer achieved critical acclaim with her first live album, Believe for It, which was released on March 12, 2021. The album was a chart-topper on the Billboard Gospel album charts.

