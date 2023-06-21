Faye Webster North American tour 2023: Tickets, dates, venues & more 

Faye Webster has announced a new North American tour, titled Fall 2023, which is scheduled to be held from October 17 to November 17, 2023, in venues across mainland USA and Canada. The tour is in support of her newly unveiled single, But Not Kiss.

The singer-songwriter announced the new tour via a post on her official Instagram page on June 20, 2023:

Presale for the tour is available from June 21, 2023, at 10 am local time. Interested patrons must sign up at Laylo's Faye Webster page (https://laylo.com/fayewebster/m/TRSco) in order to gain access to it.

General tickets for the tour will be available from June 23, 2023, at 10 am local time. Though ticket prices have not been announced, they can be purchased from the singer's official website (https://www.fayewebster.com/).

Faye Webster is building momentum for her new single with tour

Faye Webster released her new single, But Not To Kiss, on June 20, 2023, via her official YouTube Music Channel. Speaking about the song in an exclusive interview with Stereogum, the singer elaborated that it was both a romantic song as well as an anti-romantic song:

"I think it could be a really romantic song or a really anti-romantic song. It’s something I’ve looked for but struggled to find in other love songs, for them to describe this conflict or contradiction."

The full list of dates and venues for the Faye Webster Fall 2023 tour is given below:

October 17, 2023 – Washington, DC at 9:30 Club

October 20, 2023 – Boston, Massachusetts at Roadrunner

October 21, 2023 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Franklin Music Hall

October 24, 2023 – Brooklyn, New York at Brooklyn Steel

October 27, 2023 – Toronto, Ontario at History

October 29, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois at Vic Theatre

October 30, 2023 – Minneapolis, Minnesota at First Avenue

November 2, 2023 – Seattle, Washington State at Showbox SoDo

November 3, 2023 – Vancouver, British Columbia at Vogue Theatre

November 4, 2023 – Portland, Oregon at Crystal Ballroom

November 7, 2023 – Oakland, California at Fox Theater

November 8, 2023 – Los Angeles, Nevada at The Novo

November 10, 2023 – Phoenix, Arizona at The Van Buren

November 12, 2023 – Dallas, Texas at The Factory in Deep Ellum

November 13, 2023 – Houston, Texas at White Oak Music Hall

November 14, 2023 – Austin, Texas at Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

November 17, 2023 – Atlanta, Georgia at The Eastern

Tracing Faye Webster and her music career

Faye Webster was born on June 25, 1997. The singer-songwriter was raised in a family of musicians in Atlanta, Georgia. She began experimenting with songwriting by the time she was 14. The singer self-released her debut studio album, Run and Tell, two years later on October 30, 2013.

The singer had her first chart breakthrough with her third studio album, Atlanta Millionaires Club, which was released on May 24, 2019. The album peaked at number 25 on the Billboard Heatseekers album chart.

Following the success of her third album, Faye Webster released her fourth studio album, I Know I'm Funny Haha, on June 25, 2021. The album peaked at number 9 on the Billboard Heatseekers album chart as well as number 10 on the Billboard Folk album charts. The singer's latest record is her EP, Car Therapy Sessions, on April 29, 2022. The EP peaked at number 100 on the US Sales chart.

