Celebrity Big Brother 2024: Gary Goldsmith backs out of finale amid Kate Middleton's cancer reveal

Gary Goldsmith, the uncle of Princess of Wales Kate Middleton, has stepped out of UK Celebrity Big Brother season 23 after she made the news of her cancer diagnosis official. Gary was a contestant on the coveted show, which started airing on March 4 and was about to attend its live finale, which aired on Friday, March 22.

Goldsmith took to Twitter on Friday evening to announce that he won't be attending the night's final episode of the show following the news. His decision to refrain from shooting came hours after Kate Middleton released a video revealing her cancer diagnosis.

What did Gary Goldsmith post after Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis reveal video?

Gary Goldsmith made two separate posts on Twitter, one to announce his absence from Celebrity Big Brother's live finale and the other to clarify that any footage of him on TV was shot before he heard of his niece's diagnosis.

Goldsmith also added his thoughts and prayers for the Princess of Wales, saying:

"My thoughts and prayers are with Kate and the wider family at this difficult time and deeply upset at the timing of this article. I hope this draws a line over the continued speculation and horrible conspiracies. Let’s give Kate, William & the children time and show some love back."

Gary Goldsmith was the first to be eliminated from the 17-episode-long show, so viewers didn't get to see much of him. However, during the Wednesday episode, Gary was seen addressing Kate's recovery journey when his fellow contestant, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, asked him about her whereabouts.

The 58-year-old Gary Goldsmith had said, "So, because she doesn't want to talk about it… the last thing I'm going to do is…" He also said he would give her an opinion if it's announced.

When the former The Traitors contestant said, "I hope she's okay," Gary reassured her, saying the Princess was "getting the best care in the world" while recovering from her abdominal surgery.

Kate Middleton's announcement of her cancer diagnosis

Gary Goldsmith's niece, The Princess of Wales, went in for abdominal surgery on January 16. Kensington Palace announced the same day that the Princess won't appear in public for three more months, i.e., till Easter, which falls on March 31.

However, concerns kept growing among people on the internet, and Kate's whereabouts became a topic of viral discussion, as people demanded to know if she was doing okay. Her first public appearance came on March 4 when she was spotted in a car driven by her mother, Carole Middleton.

In the recent video, released on Friday evening by BBC, Kate revealed her cancer diagnosis, putting an end to the rumor mills that theorized every possible thing following her disappearance from the public eye.

In the video, Middleton revealed that the cancer was not present in January during her abdominal surgery in London—however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. The Princess revealed that her medical team advised that she should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and she is in the early stages of that treatment.

While the type and stage of her cancer remain unknown, she has asked for privacy as she recovers, saying:

"We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space, and privacy while I complete my treatment."

The title of Celebrity Big Brother season 23 was taken home by David Potts, while Nikita Kuzmin secured the runner-up position.