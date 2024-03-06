'Gary Goldsmith's appearance will impact women': Anti-domestic violence charity slam Kate Middleton's uncle's Celebrity Big Brother entry

As the latest season of Celebrity Big Brother gears up for its premiere, the entry of Gary Goldsmith has sparked controversy and concern among anti-domestic violence charity Women's Aid.

On March 4, 2024, the new series of the game show introduced Mr Goldsmith, who is the younger brother of Carole Middleton, Kate Middleton's mother. He was arrested in 2017 and was found guilty of beating his fourth wife, Julie-Ann, in a drunk state, as reported by The Mirror.

Therefore, following the show, Women's Aid slammed his participation, citing the potential negative impact on women, saying, "Gary Goldsmith's appearance will impact women who have survived domestic abuse," as seen in the publication.

However, before entering the house, Mr Goldsmith said that "he thinks that he has been portrayed as a villain, which he is not, so it would be good to show the nicest side of him," as per the publication.

On Monday, March 4, 2024, the episode of Celebrity Big Brother, a British television game show based on the Dutch show Big Brother, aired on ITV and starred Gary Goldsmith as one of the contestants.

However, his appearance on the popular reality show has drawn sharp criticism from Women's Aid, a national charity platform to end domestic violence and abuse against women and children, as per The Mirror.

As seen in the publication, a spokesperson from the charity said that the inclusion of Mr Goldsmith in this series of CBB depicts a sign to survivors that crimes like "abuse" are not taken seriously, as they said,

"The decision to include a man who has been charged, and pleaded guilty to, assaulting his wife in the Celebrity Big Brother house demonstrates the lack of awareness that the production team has when it comes to survivors of domestic abuse. The producers should consider how Gary Goldsmith's appearance will impact women who have survived domestic abuse and how they will feel watching him on TV every night."

Further, speaking about domestic abuse and how it will impact the survivor women, the spokesperson urges the producers to consider their approach, as it added,

"At Women's Aid, we would urge the producers to consider how they approach this, as for many survivors of abuse, the inclusion of men convicted of abuse in entertainment programmes will already be a sign that these crimes are not taken seriously the entertainment industry has to consider the impact on women of who they give a platform to and derive entertainment value from."

Mr Goldsmith, the maternal uncle of Kate Middleton, has a history marked by legal troubles, including a conviction for assaulting his fourth wife, Julie-Ann, in 2017, as he was drunk during an argument, as reported by The Mirror.

Goldsmith was charged in 2017 for convicted abuse crime (Image via YouTube/BigBrothersUK)

The self-made millionaire admitted the assault and was found guilty. However, he was given a 12-month community order and 20 sessions from rehab in 2017, as reported by the publication.

Speaking to ITV, Gary Goldsmith says that he is not a perfect person; he has made mistakes for which he has deep regrets; however, he will not embarrass his niece, Kate. Further, he added that people will see the nice side of Mr GG.

Mr Goldmsith has yet to respond publicly to Women's Aid concerns, whereas Celebrity Big Brother airs on ITV1 and ITVX daily at 09:00 pm local time.