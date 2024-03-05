'Gary Goldsmith's flies are undone': Celebrity Big Brother fans spot Kate Middleton's uncle suffer alleged wardrobe malfunction

In the latest episode of Celebrity Big Brother, viewers were quick to notice the alleged wardrobe malfunction involving Gary Goldsmith, the uncle of the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton.

On March 4, 2024, the episode of Celebrity Big Brother, a British television reality game show based on the Dutch show Big Brother, was released, introducing Goldsmith as one of the celebrities in the show.

However, during the game show, the keen-eyed fans observed a moment when it seemed that Mr. Goldsmith's flies were undone. The alleged wardrobe malfunction quickly became a topic of discussion on X, as one tweeted,

"Gary Goldsmith's flies are undone."

Gary Goldsmith is a brother of Carole Middleton, Kate's mother. He is a self-made millionaire, raised in Hounslow, west London, as seen in The Independent.

Gary Goldsmith's alleged wardrobe malfunction takes center stage on Celebrity Big Brother by netizens:

Gary Goldsmith, a prominent figure in Celebrity Big Brother, has been introduced as a contestant on the show in its latest season.

He was seen wearing a cream blazer with a matching turtleneck and black pants with a white stripe. However, on his way to the famous compound, Goldsmith encountered an alleged wardrobe malfunction, as seen in The Sun.

The alleged incident occurred on Monday, February 4, 2024, in the first episode of Celebrity Big Brother's 2024 series; fans rushed to X, with many expressing amusement and surprise at the unexpected turn of events.

However, the show or Goldsmith has not officially addressed the alleged wardrobe malfunction.

Mr. Goldsmith entered the show with total energy, mentioning his niece Kate Middleton as "simply perfect," as per The Sun. In an introductory video clip posted on the Big Brother UK YouTube channel on March 4, 2024, Goldsmith said,

"I am Gary Goldsmith, the uncle to the future Queen of our country, Catherine Middleton, the current Princess of Wales. She is simply perfect. The first time I met William, Catherine was cooking, and William said, 'Hi, do you want a cup of tea?' Very normal."

He further added, speaking about himself,

"I often read that people think I am a bit of a bad boy. It would be lovely to put the record straight that winding people up is probably my favorite hobby. Every part of me is just riddled with mischief and danger. I am an absolute nightmare to live with. There is a reason why I have four wives. I watched Big Brother. It was the show I say I would never do. Ka-Kaw!"

Gary Goldsmith (L), uncle of the bride attends the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews (Image via Getty)

His appearance on ITV has made Royals "infuriated," as Goldsmith may spill Royal secrets. As reported by The Sun, Kate's mother, Carole, will "anxiously" watch the show.

A brief journey of Gary Goldsmith:

Goldsmith, aged 58, the younger brother of Kate's mother, Carole Middleton, was born and raised in Hounslow, west London. At a very early age, he joined Computer Futures to follow an ambition in IT, where he soon became director, as per The Independent.

However, in 2005, he reportedly made £17 million (approximately $2,10,0000) after selling his shares in the company and became a self-made millionaire, as reported by the publication.