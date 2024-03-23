Celebrity Big Brother 2024: Who was crowned the winner?

Celebrity Big Brother 2024 has crowned David Potts its winner in the thrilling finale, released on Friday, March 22. The reality TV show premiered on March 4, with a selection of popular faces entering as housemates.

Over the past two weeks, viewers witnessed the 12 celebrities compete in numerous challenges and face nomination rounds together, until only five remained standing. The last eviction occurred on Thursday, March 21, when Heartstopper fame Bradley Riches was sent packing in a shocking backdoor elimination twist.

After the actor’s exit, the final five contestants to reach the finale were Coronation Street fame Colson Smith, Strictly Come Dancing star Nikita Kuzmin, X Factor’s veteran judge Louis Walsh, Ibiza Weekender and its successor Kavos Weekender star David Potts, and The Morning fame Fern Britton.

What happened on Celebrity Big Brother 2024 finale?

During the last showdown, the finalists sat down for dinner in the living room. The gathering was a cordial and emotional affair, with the participants reflecting on their CBB experiences in front of each other. While recounting his journey, David Potts confessed he had never imagined making it this far in the competition series. The Ibiza Weekender star noted:

“I genuinely did not think that I would be in a house with 12 people who I actually, genuinely, really liked. So cheers!”

The Morning star Fern Britton became the first celebrity to be evicted from the Celebrity Big Brother 2024 finale, placing her fifth in the game show. Following her elimination, X Factor fame Louis Walsh’s journey came to an end as he finished in fourth place. Coronation Street star Colson Smith bagged the third spot, leaving behind David Potts and Nikita Kuzmin to fight for the victory trophy.

Eventually, it was shown that David Potts beat Kuzmin with a narrow lead when hosts AJ Odudu and Will Beat declared the former the winner of the series. After the revealing of the winner’s name, David was visibly overwhelmed with emotions and ended up receiving a hug from runner-up Nikita Kuzmin.

The winner of Celebrity Big Brother 2024 said to himself:

“I feel shocked and on top of the world. I cannot believe it. I feel slay, get me on that runway.”

He made an enthusiastic exit from the iconic house of the show before reaching the studio, where the winner was greeted by the hooting and cheering of a houseful crowd. David Potts kept repeating he did not expect the outcome.

At one point, during his final diary sign-off, the winner noted:

“I have absolutely loved being a Big Brother housemate. It’s been a crazy ride, but don’t forget but Big Brother – slay. Slay everyday.”

Later, in a video shared on Celebrity Big Brother’s official Instagram handle, David went on to thank all his supporters for voting for him. He continued:

“I’m a winner baby. Woah! Hi, everybody. I just want to say a massive thank you so much to everyone who voted for me. I appreciate it so much. It’s been amazing. We’ve been slaying. You keep slaying.”

The 2024 edition of Celebrity Big Brother was released after a six-year hiatus. The show’s previous installment was released in 2018, and saw Coronation Street fame Ryan Thomas being crowned the winner.

Those interested can watch Celebrity Big Brother 2024’s finale on ITV and ITV1.