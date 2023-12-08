December has arrived, and with the end of the year closing upon us, it is also a time to celebrate and get into the festive mood. The festive season is not the only occasion for celebration for many, as they wait all year to finally celebrate their day of being born on this planet.

Numerous celebrities have to wait all year to celebrate their special day, and among them are names like Taylor Swift, Kit Harrington, and Adam Brody. Readers celebrating their birthday today, December 8, 2023, will be very happy to know they celebrate it along with some great names like Nicki Minaj, Kim Basinger, and others.

5 stars whose birthdays fall on December 8, 2023

1) Nicki Minaj

Rapper Nicki Minaj turns 41 today and remains one of the most influential female Hip-Hop artists. Born as Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty, the rapper adopted her moniker Nicki Minaj when she started her career. She has since released five studio albums.

Her fifth studio album, Pink Friday 2, was released on December 8, which is another reason for celebration, along with her birthday. The twelve-time Grammy-nominated artist Minaj is among the top-selling musicians in the world, having sold over 100 million records. She was named one of the greatest rappers of all time by Billboard and the best-selling female rapper of the 2010s.

2) Kim Basinger

Basinger at the Last Chance For Animals' 35th Anniversary Gala (image via Getty)

Actress Kim Basinger turned 70 today on December 8. The style icon and s*x symbol from the 1980s and 1990s is a veteran in the film industry. After beginning her career as a model, she rose to prominence as an actress with her role as Domino Petachi in the James Bond film Never Say Never Again (1983).

The actress has been part of several successful films like Tim Burton's Batman (1989), L.A. Confidential (1997), 8 Mile (2002), and Fifty Shades Darker (2017) among others. Basinger has also recorded a music album with the popstar Prince.

3) Jim Morrison

A still of Morrison (image via Facebook)

Jim Morrison would have turned 80 on December 8 had he been alive. However, the rockstar passed away at 27, making him part of the infamous 27 club. Jim Morrison is famous for being one of the founders of the popular rock band The Doors and pioneering counterculture musicians during the 1960s.

With The Doors, Morrison recorded six studio albums, all of which saw strong sales and high praise from critics. He was renowned for creating on-the-spot spoken word poetry segments during live band performances. Jim Morrison is a legend in rock n roll history and is part of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame along with his other band members.

4) Teri Hatcher

Actress Teri Hatcher turns 59 today. The actress is very popular and has had numerous roles in television series. Her most well-known performance was in the television series Desperate Housewives, where she played Susan Mayer. For this role, she was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series and won three Screen Actors Guild Awards (two for Best Ensemble and one as lead female actor). She also won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy.

5) Dominic Monaghan

The British actor Dominic Monaghan turns 47 on December 8. His most well-known roles are those of Charlie Pace on the ABC television series Lost and Meriadoc "Merry" Brandybuck in Peter Jackson's film trilogy, The Lord of the Rings. Monaghan has also been a part of many popular films like X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009), Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019), and Edge of the World (2021).

As the year draws to a close, December is a time for festivities. Are the celebrities listed above your birthday buddies? Leave a comment below to let us know.