Celebrity birthdays today (December 5): Frankie Muniz, Paula Patton, Walt Disney, and more

December marks the beginning of the festive season and a time for celebrations and joy. While most people eagerly wait for the end of the year to celebrate Christmas, a few await the month to enjoy their birthdays.

Some popular celebrities like Britney Spears, LeBron James, and Taylor Swift celebrate their birthdays this month. However, some much-loved stars including Frankie Muniz, Paula Patton, and more, celebrate their birthdays today, on December 5.

5 stars whose birthdays fall on December 5, 2023

1) Frankie Muniz

Frankie Muniz was one of the most popular child actors of his time. The actor-turned-race car driver turns 38 on December 5, 2023. He is most popular known for playing the titular character in the hit sitcom Malcolm in the Middle. He earned an Emmy Award nomination and two Golden Globe Award nominations for the same.

Some of his most notable film appearances include Agent Cody Banks (2003), Deuces Wild (2002), Big Fat Liar (2002), and Racing Stripes (2003). He took a break from acting in 2008 to focus on his open-wheel racing career, participating in the Atlantic Championship. In 2021, he resumed racing in stock cars, and in 2023, he completed a full season with Rette Jones Racing in the ARCA Menards Series.

2) Art Monk

Art Monk in action (image via NFL.com)

Veteran pro football player Art Monk turns 66 on December 5, 2023. The former professional football player is considered one of the finest wide receivers. Drafted in the first round of the 1980 NFL Draft by the Washington Redskins (now the Washington Commanders) and spent 14 seasons with the team.

He won three NFL Super Bowls (XVII, XXII, and XXVI) with the team and is currently part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame (inducted in 2008). Monk went on to play for the New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles before announcing his retirement.

3) John Rzeznik

John Rzeznik is the popular frontman, guitarist, and vocalist of the rock band Goo Goo Dolls. Rzeznik turns 57 on December 5, 2023.

Rzeznik created the band along with Robby Takac, which went on to become the Goo Goo Dolls in 1985. Goo Goo Dolls were a very popular touring band throughout the 1990s and gained widespread fame in the 2000s and 2010s. Rzeznik is considered a pioneer songwriter and his song Iris with the group redefined the trajectory of the band's career and propelled them to even greater heights.

4) Paula Patton

Paula Patton (Image via AP)

Actress Paula Patton turns 48 on December 5, 2023. The Californian actress made her acting debut in the 2005 Will Smith comedy Hitch. She has since starred in some popular films including Déjà Vu (2006), Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011), and Warcraft (2016), among others.

Patton was married to musician Robin Thicke from 2005 to 2015. They have a son together named Julian. The duo got divorced when Patton accused Thicke of domestic violence, infidelity, and drug addiction, as per People.

5) Walt Disney

Walt Disney (Image via IMDb)

The late Walt Disney was also born on December 5. Born in 1901, he pioneered the American animation industry and holds the record for the most Academy Awards earned and nominated by an individual. The Walt Disney Company is one of the giants in the global film industry today.

Mickey Mouse, Daisy Duck, and Minnie Mouse are some of the evergreen Disney cartoon characters who are loved across the globe.

December marks the end of a long year, and it is a time for celebrations. Do you share your birthday with the celebrities mentioned above? Let us know in the comments section below.