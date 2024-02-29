Celebrity Birthdays Today (February 29): Ja Rule, Khaled, and more on the leap day

With Leap Day fast approaching, we are looking at an event that comes around only once every four years, much like the Olympics or most major sports’ world cups. When it comes to being born on rare days, the leap day arguably represents the most unique birthday of them all. After all, unlike general birthdays that come once every year, leap day kids tend to be able to celebrate their special days only once, in 4 attempts.

While that habitually leads to people celebrating their birthdays on days other than the leap day, the exclusive club also includes a host of celebrities who make the most of their special occasions.

Celebrity birthdays on Leap Day: A list

Being born on February 29 might mean the actual birthday only comes once every four years. However, it also leads to a special significance when the occasion arrives. It might also lead to better chances of friends and family remembering the person’s special day.

When it comes to celebrities, the same is true with respect to their fans, who are bound to have a better chance of remembering their favorite star’s birthday if they were born on leap day. That phenomenon is more than well-known, with a range of celebrities from a number of industries celebrating their birthdays on leap day.

While in most years, they might end up celebrating the occasion on March 1 or February 28, that is not true this year, as February 29 is just around the corner. A range of celebrities will be celebrating their birthdays on the actual day. These include:

Ja Rule

The esteemed rapper Ja Rule, who shot to fame in the early 2000s, will celebrate his 48th birthday this year. The rapper was born in 1976 and most recently released an album in 2012. He has since made a career for himself in Hollywood and was most recently seen in the Tales TV series.

Khaled

Algerian singer Khaled, who must not be compared with USA’s DJ Khaled, is known for his incredible singing and charisma, which has made him a bit of a global phenomenon. The 63-year-old was born on February 29, 1960, and most recently worked on the 2022 album Cheb Khaled.

Tyrese Haliburton

Considered by many to be the future face of the NBA, Tyrese Haliburton has enjoyed a stellar season with the Indiana Pacers thus far. He led them to the finals of the inaugural In-Season tournament, which the Lakers won, and he is already one of the most impressive guards in the NBA.

Rakhee Thakrar

Rakhee Thakrar has showcased her talent on both the small and big screens and was seen as Lottie Bell in 2023’s Wonka. She was born on February 29, 1984.

Other celebrities who share birthdays on Leap Day include the popular motivational speaker Tony Robbins, model Lena Gercke, Olympic Swimmer Cullen Jones, and Hockey star Adam Antony Sinclair. Finally, the Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sanchez, who will be 52 years old this year, was also born on February 29, 1972.

The above-mentioned celebrities form a small percentage, .06% percent to be precise, of the people who were born on the iconic day. While the celebrities will celebrate their birthdays later this month after 4 years, the unique status has its fair share of perks and some obvious drawbacks.