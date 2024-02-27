“Bro’s belt unlocked the key to everything” - Ilia Topuria granted Spanish citizenship by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, UFC fans react

Fans reacted after Ilia Topuria was recently granted Spanish citizenship by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

'El Matador' has been riding high since his incredible knockout win over Alexander Volkanovski to become the new featherweight champion at UFC 298. He was a special guest at Real Madrid's home match at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium this past weekend.

The Spanish Prime Minister took to his X account and shared a video of his interaction with Ilia Topuria. He congratulated the new featherweight champion on his big win and mentioned that his accomplishments were achieved through his hard work and dedication:

"This morning I received @Topuriailia, the new @ufc featherweight world champion. Your effort, dedication and perseverance have led you to fulfill one of your dreams. The second will also become a reality very soon. Your love for Spain will be reflected in your Spanish ID."

The video circulated on social media and caught the attention of UFC fans, who weighed in on 'El Matador's star power continuing to surge. Fans mentioned that Ilia Topuria's life has clearly changed following his championship win and noted that he is reaching another level of fame:

"Bros belt unlocked the key to everything"

"This dude is really changing his life with that belt."

"Sometimes it’s all it takes.. one moment"

"Spain market is about to be wild!"

"Bros belt unlocked world level perks"

"Topuria got a warm welcome at a soccer field, had a whole city singing with him, and now met with the Prime Minister of Spain after winning the belt. Sean O’Malley simply went home and only got an interview with Ariel Helwani and y’all telling me he a bigger star?"

Fan reaction tweets regarding Topuria receiving Spanish citizenship [Image courtesy: @mma_orbit - X]

It will be interesting to see when and where the UFC plans to book Ilia Topuria's first featherweight title defense. Dana White has been open about preferring arenas rather than stadiums because of the fan experience but mentioned that the famous Santiago Bernabeu Stadium could be a possibility, so it remains to be seen if 'El Matador' headlines an event there.